World Health Day 2024: 5 Golden Rules To Follow For Good Health

World Health Day is observed on 7th April every year globally. This annual event draws attention to a specific health topic that affects people all over the world. This day marks the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948.

The theme for World Health Day 2024 is 'My health, my right.' According to the World Health Organisation, this theme aims to promote the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to health services, education and information. It also focuses on promoting access to drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions and freedom from discrimination to all sections of society.

5 rules to swear by for a healthy mind and body

1. Nourish your body

You need food to produce energy. Not just that, your body needs the right nutrition to perform various functions, for optimal growth and to prevent the risk of several health conditions.

Focus on consuming unprocessed, whole foods that can help provide all essential nutrients to your body like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts. Also, focus on proper hydration and eliminating processed foods from your diet as much as possible.

2. Exercise well

Physical inactivity is a common risk factor for several health conditions. From maintaining a healthy weight to improving your heart health, regular exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining your overall health in more ways than one.

3. Prioritise sleep

Ensuring a healthy sleep cycle is more important than you think. In today's fast-paced world, it can be difficult to maintain a healthy sleep cycle. However, for your overall well-being, follow practices that can help you sleep better.

4. Get regular check-ups

As you know, prevention is better than cure. Regular check-ups can help prevent and diagnose health conditions timely. Routine check-ups can help you and your family prevent many diseases.

5. Pay attention to your mental health

Your mental health is the foundation of your overall well-being. It's very important to manage and assess your emotional health on a daily basis. Also, do not hesitate to seek help from an expert whenever required.

This World Health Day, make these 5 promises to yourself and say hello to better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.