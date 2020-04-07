World Health Day 2020: Beware, These 5 Habits Can Ruin Your Health

World Health Day 2020: Get rid of these habits to fight to ensure better health

World Health Day is observed on every 7th April. The theme for World Health Day 2020 is to support nurses and midwives. This World Healthy Day you can make promises for better health. You can fight the risk of several health issues with a healthy diet and lifestyle. You might not know but some habits can take a toll on your health. From lack of exercise to too much snacking, there are several things that you need to change for a healthy living. On the occasion of World Health Day, here are a few habits that you must get rid of for a healthy living.

World Health Day 2020: Bad habits that affect your health

1. Screen time affecting your sleep

Many take their mobile phones to the bedroom. It can disturb your sleeping pattern. Using phone for too long can is not just bad for your eyesight but can affect your overall health. Poor sleep is linked with several health issues. Keep your phone aside and make sure that you ensure better sleep.

2. Sitting for too long

Sitting for too long can make you gain weight as well as increase the risk of chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes and certain cancers. More physical exercise throughout the day can help ensure better health. Exercise every day and take frequent breaks if you sit for too long.

3. Eating too quickly

When having a meal, eat slowly and chew your food properly. Eating quickly will not give you the satisfaction. It can also make you consume more calories than required. You should avoid all distractions while eating and chew food slowly.

4. Skipping meals

Many skip meals to lose weight. But it will not help you lose weight. To lose weight you should eat small and frequent meals. Skipping meals will make you consume more calories in the next. Also, add enough nutrients to your every meal.

5. Self-medication

Do you consume a pain killer whenever you experience pain or minor discomfort? This is also linked with several health issues. You should not consume pills without your doctor's consultation. Also, try to skip the use of painkillers as much as possible.

