World Egg Day 2020: All The Reasons Why You Should Eat Eggs Daily, From A Nutritionist

World Egg Day 2020: Egg lovers, here's an interesting occasion for you! World Egg Day is celebrated on October 9. The day is celebrated in order to raise awareness about the benefits of eggs and their importance in human nutrition. The day was established at IEC Vienna in 1996 conference. On this day, it was decided that World Egg Day will be celebrated on second Friday in October every year. Eggs are one of the foods that are rich in good quality protein. They are also a great source of choline, a nutrient which can help in memory and brain development.

World Egg Day: Reasons why you should be eating eggs daily

Apart from protein, eggs are also rich in vitamin A, Vitamin B5, B12, phosphorus and selenium. Eggs are also among the few foods that can provide you with Vitamin D, E and K. Egg yolks provide you with healthy fats that can boost brain function and also facilitate absorption of fat-soluble vitamins- Vitamin A, D, E and K.

"World Egg Day is a great reminder to incorporate the nutritionally dense protein-packed eggs in our diet on a regular basis. Eggs are a source of complete protein containing all the 9 essential amino acids required by the body," says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Protein is an important nutrient for weight watchers. Most of the protein in eggs is present in egg whites. If you want to lose weight or build muscles, eating egg whites can be extremely beneficial for you.

"Eggs contain the highest amount of an essential nutrient called choline which helps to reduce bad cholesterol from the body and regulates the functioning of a neurotransmitter associated with memory and heartbeat regulation," informs Agarwal.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are two of the antioxidants present in eggs that help in boosting eye health and supporting the vision, she goes on to add.

Eggs can help you build muscles and lose weight

Vitamin D in eggs can help in maintaining bone health, boost immunity and even prevent depression. The best about eggs is that they are extremely versatile in nature. One can eat eggs in multiple forms like: omelette, sandwich, boiled, scrambled, half fried, poached, crumbled and much more. This food item is quick and easy to cook and is supremely delicious in nature.

You can consume three eggs every day and it will be safe your weight and cholesterol levels. Check with your health expert to find out how many eggs in a day are safe for your consumption.

Happy World Egg Day y'all!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

