World Diabetes Day 2022: 7 Food Groups To Avoid If You Are A Pre-Diabetic

World Diabetes Day 2022: Junk food is unhealthy due to high levels of sodium, sugar and saturated fat

Diabetes is a significant contributor to renal disease, heart attacks, strokes, blindness, and lower limb amputation. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by a healthy diet, regular exercise, and quitting smoking. Additionally, diabetes can be managed with medication, regular screenings, and treatment for complications. This can help prevent or delay the consequences of diabetes.

You have pre-diabetes if your blood sugar level is higher than usual. The level is not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. However, pre-diabetic adults and kids are at a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes if their lifestyles are not changed. As discussed above, diet changes can help prevent diabetes. Continue reading the article to find out foods you need to cut off from your diet if you are a pre-diabetic.

Foods to remove from your diet if you are a pre-diabetic:

1. Packed drinks

Since packed beverages lack additional nutrients like fibre and protein, which can slow down digestion, most beverages cause blood sugar to increase. It's a good idea to limit or avoid the following 100% juice, soda, and sweetened coffee drinks if you have prediabetes. Avoid drinking lemonade or sweet tea, mixed alcohol cocktails, energy or sports drinks, or lemonade. The impact of sugar substitutes on individuals with prediabetes is unclear to experts. If they are suitable for you, talk to your doctor.

2. Junk food

In an extended study, persons who visited fast food outlets more frequently than twice per week gained more weight and had a twofold higher rise in insulin resistance than those who went less frequently. This is caused by the substantial servings of sodium, red meat, and saturated fat on the menu. Do yourself a favour and make a whole wheat bun and sweet potato fries at home if you're in the mood for a burger and fries.

3. Starchy foods

Compared to their nonstarchy equivalents, these contain more carbs. But they also include good nutrients. Give them a fourth of the space if you utilise the plate technique. White potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, and winter squash like acorn or butternut are examples of starchy vegetables.

4. Pre-made desserts

It is simple to understand how the cheesecake is on the list of foods to stay away from if you have prediabetes. Slices contain more sugar per serving than a woman should consume in a day, as well as a lot of saturated fat, which can reduce insulin sensitivity. However, watch out for low-fat desserts like sorbet or frozen yoghurt, as they can include a lot of added sugar, which raises blood sugar while providing little nutritional value. Make your own dessert in your kitchen instead, such as a smoothie bowl or plain yoghurt combined with fruit and cocoa powder.

5. Refined grains

Refined grains, such as white rice, white pasta, and bread made with white flour, can raise your blood sugar levels. Substitute whole grains such as brown rice, oats and oat bran, whole wheat, quinoa, millet, and corn for these foods.

6. Breakfast cereals

Many people enjoy having a bowl of cereal with milk to start their day. And while some cereals are acceptable breakfast choices for persons with prediabetes, many of the popular cereal types are heavily processed and loaded with sugar. When you combine these added sugars with highly refined carbohydrates, the resulting food has an extremely high glycemic load and index. That implies that it will cause an unfavourable increase in insulin and blood sugar.

7. Cocktails

In the future when you are placing an order for a drink or preparing one at home, take a moment to think about what is going on in it. Cocktails can be extremely dangerous for those with prediabetes due to the substances used in their preparation. Sugar, syrups, sodas, and fruit juice are used to make a variety of beverages. As a result, they may be extremely rich in sugar, calories, and carbohydrates, which is something you should avoid if you want to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels.

Now that you know what foods can worsen your sugar levels, make sure to avoid these foods and also incorporate beneficial foods into your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.