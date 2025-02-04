World Cancer Day 2025: "I Knew I Had to Fight": Sunaina Roshan Speaks About Her Cancer Struggle

Sunaina Roshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, has courageously opened up about her health battle on World Cancer Day.

In an Instagram video, Sunaina detailed the early symptoms that led to her diagnosis. “It started with heavy bleeding, lumps, and a lot of pelvic pain. I didn't give it much thought, but when it persisted, I called my doctor. One test led to another, and then I was told I had cancer,” she reveals.

She was diagnosed with one of the rarest forms of cancer, affecting the lymphoma and cervix. It originates in the lymphatic system, specifically affecting the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. Lymphomas are cancers of the lymphatic system, which is responsible for producing and storing cells that help fight infection. This type of cancer typically begins in the lymph nodes but can also affect other organs, including the cervix.

Cervical lymphoma can cause symptoms like abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or a mass in the cervix, though it may be asymptomatic in the early stages. Diagnosis usually involves imaging tests, biopsy, and blood tests. Treatment may include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination, depending on the type and stage of lymphoma.

Despite the shocking news, Sunaina says she remained strong. “The word cancer didn't hit me. I just knew I had an illness, and I had to fight it. And I did exactly that,” she said.

She also shared that throughout her treatment, she never shed a tear – except on the day of her last chemotherapy session. She said she had just 10-15 minutes left, “and that's when it hit me.”

“I started howling. And this was what I thought as a drip, a normal drip, I actually had chemotherapy on. That was the only time I cried. And that's when I realised I had cancer,” she shared.

Sunaina used her experience to spread awareness about early detection. “Do not ignore any abnormal symptoms for a long time. Or see a doctor for an early detection, so that you could be treated, believe in the doctors, believe in yourself. Speak to family, friends, and if need be, you know, you see a psychologist or support, it really helps. And don't quit, don't go up and know you're unbreakable,” she encouraged.

In her caption, she paid tribute to fellow cancer warriors: “To anyone fighting this battle: You're stronger than you know. Get checked early, trust your doctors, lean on your loved ones, and remember—you are truly unbreakable.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.