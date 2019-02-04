World Cancer Day 2019: Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho Lists 4 Most Important Lifestyle Changes To Prevent Cancer And Other Diseases

World Cancer Day 2019: One of the best ways to prevent some chronic diseases is right nutrition.

Every year 4th February is marked as World Cancer Day. The significant day is organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). Every year World Cancer Day has a different theme. This year the theme is “I can, we can”. The day focuses to spread awareness about the disease and that everyone has the capacity to address the burden of cancer. Everyone can work together to reduce the various risk factors associated with cancer. World Cancer Day aims to save millions of people suffering from cancer by raising awareness and education about the disease. The day also encourages individuals across the world to take action against the disease and protect those who suffer from cancer.

Health expert Luke Coutinho on World Cancer Day took to social media to address this lifestyle disease. In his Facebook video, he shed light on some lifestyle changes which are extremely essential for overall health and a happier life. Little inexpensive lifestyle changes can help you prevent several lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases and cancer.

Top 4 lifestyle changes which can prevent cancer:

1. Nutrition

What you eat has a direct impact on your health. One of the best ways to prevent some chronic diseases is right nutrition. This means you should always focus on eating healthy and nutritious meals. Packaged and processed foods should be eaten in moderation as they are unhealthy. Include proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, fresh fruits and vegetables, probiotics and healthy nuts and seeds in your diet.

2. Exercise

A sedentary lifestyle is the root cause of many problems. Physical exercise is extremely important in our daily lives. Regular physical activity can help ward off several diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases and can even strengthen your immune system. It can make you fit and healthier day by day. When we say physical activity it can be any form of exercise. From strenuous workouts to the simplest of exercises, all can be beneficial for your overall health. Walking, cycling, yoga, Pilates, weight training, swimming, aerobics, Zumba any form of exercise can prove to be beneficial for your overall health.

3. Sleep

Many people might tend to ignore the importance of sleep for their overall health. Sleep and health are strongly associated with each other. Adequate sleep helps the brain remain active and also helps in performing the activities of the day smoothly. On the other hand, if you are sleep deprived you tend to feel drowsy, irritated, low, impatient, sluggish, inactive, inability to concentrate, take time in the simplest of things and it even affects your ability to make decisions. Lack of sleep can also make you crave for unhealthy foods which could lead to unnecessary weight gain. Proper sleep helps you to eat better, exercise better and affects your overall health.

4. Stress

Any kind of stress be it physical, emotional, chemical or any other stress can have a devastating effect on your health. Stress could be the root cause of many chronic conditions. Therefore, it becomes important for us to manage our stress levels. Stress could be managed by some deep breathing exercises, yoga and simply learning to let go of some things.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

