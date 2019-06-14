World Blood Donor Day: Things To Do Before And After Donating Blood

World Blood Donor Day: Have at least 500 ml extra water before and after donating

June 14 is observed as World Blood Donor Day. One blood donation, can save as many as 3 lives. It is common for patients of various illnesses to require blood. So, its safe to say, that you must feel like a hero if you're a blood donor. Its completely justified to feel great about yourself. On top of that, you've now probably found someone who's your type. Congratulations, you have a lot going for you. Now, just so your hero image doesn't get quashed, here are some safety measures you must execute before and after donating blood, to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

World Blood Donor Day: What to do before and after donating blood

Before donating blood

1. Eat iron rich food: Its a great idea to eat iron rich foods before donating blood, as iron is the key to haemoglobin production in your blood, and you will give a lot of iron away during donation, so keep your levels up. Simultaneously, supplement the iron foods with vitamin C rich food as well. Vitamin C helps the body absorb the iron from your food much better. Combining the two can give you maximum benefit.

2. Stay hydrated: It is recommended to drink at least 500 ml extra water before and after your donation. This means that instead of the healthy 2 L of water you should be drinking daily, make it 2.5 for these two days.

3. Get adequate rest: Do ensure that you sleep on time, and your blood pressure and heart rates aren't all over the place due to a lack of sleep. If your blood pressure exceeds 180/100, you will not be allowed to donate blood.

4. Wear loose clothes: Its important for two reasons. One, you must not feel unease during the test, because it may cause spikes in blood pressure or heart rate. Second, your sleeves must be easy to pull up, so that the needle can be pushed into your elbow. There shouldn't be any pressure on your upper arm.

Wear comfortable clothes at the time of blood donation

5. Avoid fatty foods: High consumption of fatty foods can lead to difficulty in testing blood samples. Blood is tested for infectious diseases post donation, and fats can often compromise these tests. So, keep away from fatty food, or you run the risk of your donated blood being discarded.

After the donation:

1. Enjoy a snack: Its extremely important that you keep your haemoglobin levels high after the test. You might feel some dizziness and replenish your energy with a healthy and iron rich snack. You've really earned it at this point.

2. Have some extra fluids: Get that extra 500 ml of water pumping in your body. Its very easy to get dehydrated after a donation, so its important that you keep your fluids up.

3. Avoid alcohol for 24 hours:Alcohol leads to dehydration. You can't afford even a little bit of water loss 24 hours before or after donating blood. So, avoid alcohol in this 48-72 hour time frame.

4. Don't exert yourself: Wait to replenish the nutrients in your body, before you go hard at work again. Take it easy, settle in, and if you feel dizzy, stop everything and lie down for a little while.

5. Be delicate with the bandage: Keep the bandage on for at least 4 hours after donating. This will help avoid any skin rash, and to be extra sure, clean the area surrounding the bandage with some antiseptic. In case you see bleeding, apply pressure on your arm and raise it for a couple of minutes, until the bleeding halts.

