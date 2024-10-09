World Arthritis Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Tips To Better Manage Arthritis During Fall

World Arthritis Day 2024: Stress can trigger inflammation and worsen arthritis symptoms

World Arthritis Day (WAD) is observed on October 12 every year to raise global awareness about arthritis and other rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs). It aims to improve public understanding of these conditions and the impact they have on individuals' daily lives. The campaign also highlights the importance of early diagnosis, self-management, and access to adequate treatment. Millions of people worldwide live with arthritis, making this day essential to advocating for better healthcare services, support systems, and research for cures and treatments.

Theme

The theme for World Arthritis Day 2024 is "Informed Choices, Better Outcomes." This year's focus is on improving access to information, a topic that is especially relevant in today's fast-paced digital age, where individuals living with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) are often confronted with an overwhelming flood of information to process and navigate.

History

World Arthritis Day was established by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) in 1996. The initiative grew from the need to spread awareness of the various forms of arthritis and rheumatic diseases, which are often misunderstood or under-recognised. Over the years, WAD has grown into a globally recognised campaign supported by several health organisations, including the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR).

Significance

The significance of World Arthritis Day lies in its ability to bring the challenges faced by those with arthritis to the forefront. It promotes awareness of early detection and timely intervention, which are crucial in preventing severe complications of arthritis. It also emphasises the need for more accessible treatments and therapies to improve the quality of life for people with arthritis.

Fall weather, with its dropping temperatures and changing humidity, can trigger arthritis flare-ups or exacerbate existing symptoms. The cooler climate tends to cause joint stiffness and discomfort for many individuals with arthritis. However, several strategies can help manage arthritis symptoms effectively during this season.

Tips to better manage arthritis during fall

Cold weather may cause joint stiffness, but staying active can help keep the joints flexible. Engage in low-impact activities like walking, swimming, or yoga to maintain mobility. Cold temperatures can cause joints to feel stiff and painful. Dressing in layers can help retain body warmth and keep joints flexible. Warm clothing, especially around sensitive joints like knees and elbows, can minimise discomfort and prevent flare-ups. Heat therapy can be especially helpful during the cooler months. Using heating pads, warm baths, or electric blankets can ease joint stiffness and pain by promoting better blood circulation. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can help reduce inflammation. Incorporate foods like fatty fish, leafy greens, berries, and turmeric into your diet to manage arthritis symptoms. Even in the cooler months, dehydration can cause joint pain and worsen arthritis symptoms. Drinking plenty of water helps lubricate joints, maintain flexibility, and promote overall joint health. Stretching is essential for improving joint flexibility and reducing stiffness. Gentle stretching exercises, particularly targeting areas prone to stiffness like the hips, knees, and fingers, can help keep your joints limber and prevent pain during the fall. Stress can trigger inflammation and worsen arthritis symptoms. Engage in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or mindfulness to manage stress. Reducing stress can help minimise flare-ups and improve mental well-being alongside physical health.

By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can better manage arthritis symptoms during fall and improve your overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.