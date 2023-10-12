World Arthritis Day 2023: Manage Arthritis With These Effective Strategies For A Pain-Free Life

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 every year. It aims to create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMSs). Arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common types of arthritis. The theme for the World Arthritis Day 2023 is "Living with an RMD at all stages of life."

The inflammation and tenderness of one or more joints due to arthritis contribute to joint pain and stiffness. This condition worsens with age. Arthritis can drastically lower a person's quality of life. There is no cure for arthritis. However, the condition can be managed effectively with a few strategies. On World Arthritis Day, let's take a look at these measures that individuals can follow to control the symptoms of arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Tips to manage the condition

1. Stay physically active

Regular exercise is crucial for arthritis management. Walking, swimming, and cycling are a few examples of low-impact exercises that can help maintain muscular strength, reduce discomfort and increase joint flexibility. Football, cricket, basketball and other high-impact activities should be avoided. Also, avoid high-intensity workouts.

2. Eat well

A healthy, balanced diet is crucial for arthritis patients. Foods with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties should be a part daily diet. Individuals must consume fruits, vegetables and fatty fishes with omega-3 fatty acids.

One should also reduce the intake of sugar and other inflammatory foods.

3. Hot and cold therapy

Cold (cold packs or ice) can lessen inflammation and numb the affected area. On the other hand, heat (hot packs or warm baths) can relax muscles and enhance blood flow. Try both and see what works for you.

4. Weight management

In particular, if you have osteoarthritis, maintaining a healthy weight is. Being overweight puts more strain on the joints, which can cause discomfort and distress.

5. Protect your joints

Learning how to protect your joints can minimize the risk of further damage and discomfort. Use assistive devices like braces or splints. This can help reduce the risk of injury.

6. Physical therapy

Physical therapists are highly skilled medical specialists who may design customised stretching and exercise programs to enhance joint function and lessen discomfort. Frequent physical therapy sessions can play a critical role in managing arthritis.

Although managing arthritis and maintaining a high quality of life can be difficult but it is possible to maintain a good quality of life. A good diet, regular exercise, medicine, and other self-help techniques can help people with arthritis experience less pain, move more freely and reclaim their lives. Never forget to seek helps from medical professionals as you embark on your journey to effectively managing your arthritis.

(Dr. Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, Consultant - Rheumatologist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.