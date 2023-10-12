World Arthritis Day 2023: Here's How Staying Active Can Ease Joint Pain

World Arthritis Day 2023: Regular, mild exercise can help lessen joint discomfort significantly

World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 every year. It aims to create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMSs). Arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common types of arthritis. The theme for the World Arthritis Day 2023 is "Living with an RMD at all stages of life."

Arthritis causes pain in your joints and makes it difficult to move them. Joints are areas where two bones come together, such as your knees, fingers or hips. These joints can become swollen, stiff, and painful if you have arthritis. It can happen for a variety of causes, including aging or when your body's defense system begins attacking your own joints.

However, regardless of the cause, arthritis can make regular activities such as walking or simply picking items up difficult. Exercise, as is widely assumed, aggravates arthritic symptoms. The truth, however, is quite the opposite: staying active is frequently one of the most effective methods to manage arthritis and relieve joint pain.

The exercise-arthritis link

While it may seem paradoxical to exercise when you have joint pain, regular physical activity can help you manage your arthritis. Here are some ways that staying active can help:

1. Pain relieving

Regular, mild exercise can help lessen joint discomfort significantly. When you exercise, your muscles strengthen and provide better support to your joints. Stronger muscles act as shock absorbers, lowering the impact on your joints, which can help relieve pain.

Walking, swimming, and cycling are ideal low-impact sports for those with arthritis. These activities reduce joint strain while offering significant pain alleviation.

2. Better joint function

Exercise is essential for improving joint flexibility and range of motion. Moving your joints through their complete range of motion helps to prevent stiffness and preserves proper joint function.

Consider yoga or tai chi, which use moderate stretches and motions to enhance flexibility and balance. These routines are especially good for people who suffer from arthritis.

3. Weight control

Maintaining a healthy weight is critical for arthritis management, particularly in people with osteoarthritis. Excess weight puts additional strain on your joints, causing pain and discomfort. Exercise, when combined with a healthy diet, can help you lose weight while also minimizing the strain on your joints.

4. Improved mood and well-being

Living with chronic pain can have a negative impact on your mental well-being. Exercise, on the other hand, has been demonstrated to increase the release of endorphins, the body's natural painkillers. This release can lift your spirits and alleviate feelings of melancholy and anxiety. Staying active also improves your general well-being and might raise your self-esteem.

5. Joint protection

Exercises such as strength training can assist in building muscle related to your joints. This increased muscular support protects your joints and reduces the danger of further harm. A stronger joint is less prone to sustain injuries or have symptoms worsen.

Exercise tips for people with arthritis

It is critical to contact your healthcare provider before beginning an exercise regimen. They can provide specific advice based on the kind and severity of your arthritis. Here are some general guidelines for safe and effective arthritic exercise:

1. Warm-up

Begin your workout with a mild warm-up. Warming up your muscles and joints prepares them for the forthcoming exercise, lowering your risk of injury. Gentle stretches and range-of-motion exercises are particularly beneficial in this regard.

2. Select low-impact activities

Low-impact workouts that are gentle on the joints should be prioritized. Swimming, water aerobics, stationary cycling, and walking are all fantastic exercises. These sports provide cardiovascular advantages while putting your joints under minimal stress.

3. Exercising moderately

Excessive exertion should be avoided. Listen to your body and take it carefully at first. As your fitness level improves, gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. This slow approach is critical for avoiding overuse injuries.

4. Pay close attention to technique

It is critical to maintain proper form during exercises to avoid injury. If you're confused about the proper technique, consult with a physical therapist or a trainer who has expertise working with arthritis patients. They can ensure that exercises are done safely and properly.

5. Allow for enough rest

Rest is critical. It allows your joints to recuperate and repair. Overtraining can aggravate arthritic symptoms and lead to more serious issues.

6. Keep hydrated

Hydration is essential for keeping your joints lubricated and reducing the chance of muscular cramping. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workouts.

7. Be open to changes

Not all exercises are appropriate for everyone with arthritis. If a certain workout gives you pain, consult with your healthcare physician about other possibilities. They can assist you in locating activities that are appropriate for your condition.

8. The importance of consistency

The key to obtaining the long-term advantages of exercise for arthritis management is consistency. Aim for consistent, continual exercise to reap the benefits it can offer to your arthritis-related life.

Although arthritis causes joint pain and stiffness, exercise can be an effective treatment. Individuals with arthritis can unlock the potential of physical activity to improve their well-being and quality of life by adhering to suitable exercise recommendations and collaborating with healthcare experts. Accept the power of movement to overcome the challenges of arthritis.

Content By: Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Spine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.