World Arthritis Day 2022: Expert Shares Tips To Manage This Condition Effectively

Arthritis Day: People with arthritis should choose simple exercises that are not heavy on the joints

Arthritis is a progressive condition which not only affects physical movement but also restricts the daily life of an individual. It is an inflammatory condition that affects the joints and causes pain and stiffness.

Arthritis is commonly associated with older people but it can affect people at any age including children.

Arthritis can be of many types and the most common ones are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis usually appears in hard-working joints and body parts like the knees, hips, hands, and spine while rheumatoid arthritis is believed to be caused by an inappropriate immune reaction affecting the cartilage of the joints. The symptoms one experiences may vary depending on the type. Therefore, it's important to have an accurate diagnosis. A few common symptoms of arthritis include:

joint pain, tenderness, and stiffness

inflammation around the joints

restricted movement of the joints

Why worry about it?

The pain and swelling in Arthritis are persistent and painful to the point that it hinders daily activities. It is a disease that can occur with old age and is more common in women. But now there is an increasing incidence of arthritis at a younger age. It's seen in patients as young as in their 20s. There are few studies which link Covid-19 as one of the causes of developing reactive arthritis at a young age. Apart from other causes, youngsters who play competitive sports are at a higher risk of suffering injuries that can result in cartilage damage and early arthritis. It's important to tackle it early because in the later stages the disease becomes non-curable and requires major surgeries.

Ways to manage?

Early diagnosis and constant awareness of the symptoms are the keys to managing arthritis. It is advised for people with a family history of the disease to get a routine check-up every year right after the age of 20 years because they are at a higher risk of developing the disease. In order to manage the progression of arthritis, a few things must be kept in mind if a person has it. These consist of:

Eat right: A healthy and well-balanced diet is recommended for all individuals, but it is important to incorporate right eating habits from an early age. One must start by including natural anti-inflammatory foods like fatty fish, enzymatic fruits like pineapple, mango and papaya, green leafy vegetables, and whole grains. Red or white beans, chia or flax seeds, refined flours, as well as ginger or turmeric, must all be avoided as these can trigger the symptoms if a person is already suffering from arthritis. Additionally, one must cut back on salt and replace sugar with honey. Apply hot/ cold compression: In certain weather, some people also experience joint pain that can become unbearable. Even some athletes experience severe pain in the joints due to injuries. Under these circumstances, it is recommended to apply a cold compress for about 15 minutes to the aching joint. This not only acts as a pain reliever but also reduces swelling and inflammation. To prevent frostbite, put a cloth between the compress and the skin and only apply it for 10 to 15 minutes. Indulge in light exercises: There are various physical exercises that are not hard on the joints. Avoiding any direct strain on the joints should be the main guideline when selecting an exercise program. Before beginning the day, one must warm up with a few gentle stretches and movements. Exercises like light swimming and walking are advised. Before stepping up the intensity of any workout, start slowly and figure out what works for you.

(Dr Vinayak D Ghanate is MBBS D-Ortho, DNB Ortho, FRCS T&O Edinburgh UK, Orthopaedic Consultant at Manipal Hospital Baner Pune)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.