World AMR Awareness Week 2025: The Role Of Vaccination In Reducing Antibiotic Resistance

World AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) Awareness Week is observed every year from November 18 to November 24. It is a global campaign that aims to spread awareness about AMR and ways to prevent and combat it. AMR happens when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites become resistant to antimicrobial medicines. This makes it difficult to treat bacterial, viral or fungal infection. If an individual suffers from AMR, treating a common cold or flu can become difficult. This happens because the body doesn't respond to antimicrobial treatments.

The World Health Organisation in 2015 began the World AMR Awareness Week. One of the ways to prevent AMR is vaccination, which is often overlooked. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "Antibiotic resistance is one of the most urgent public health challenges of our time. While the conversation often focuses on antibiotic misuse, an equally important, and sometimes overlooked, strategy is the role of vaccination in reducing the pressure on antibiotics altogether."

How Vaccines Help In Reducing Antimicrobial Resistance?

Prevention of Infections Reduces the Need for Antibiotics

Vaccines help to prevent infections caused by both antibiotic-susceptible and antibiotic-resistant pathogens. When fewer people get sick, there is less demand for antibiotics, which reduces the chances to develop resistance and spread. For example, the introduction of vaccines such as those for Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) has led to a significant decline in the use of antibiotics.

Prevention of Infection Before They Occur

Dr Rastogi Panda said, "Vaccines prevent infections before they occur, reducing the number of illnesses that would otherwise require antibiotic therapy. This is particularly crucial because a significant portion of antibiotic use is driven by common viral infections, such as influenza, where antibiotics offer no benefit but are still frequently prescribed. By preventing these illnesses, vaccines indirectly curb inappropriate antibiotic exposure."

Providing Herd Immunity

Vaccines don't just protect those who receive them; they also help protect unvaccinated individuals through herd immunity. When a significant portion of a population is vaccinated, the spread of infectious diseases is reduced, decreasing overall infections and antibiotic use.

"Vaccination also helps reduce the transmission of resistant organisms within communities and hospitals. When fewer people contract vaccine-preventable infections, there are fewer carriers capable of spreading resistant strains. This herd effect is one of the strongest tools we have to slow the dissemination of drug-resistant pathogens," said Dr Rastogi Panda.

Preventing Severe, Drug-Resistant Infections

Dr Rastogi Panda said that several vaccines specifically target bacteria known for causing severe, often drug-resistant infections. For example, pneumococcal vaccines have significantly reduced invasive pneumococcal disease, including strains resistant to multiple antibiotics. Similarly, widespread use of the Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine has nearly eliminated a pathogen that once caused life-threatening infections in children. "Every time such infections are prevented, the need for antibiotic treatment, and consequently the opportunities for bacteria to develop resistance, declines," she said.

Dr Rastogi Panda says that "vaccination is not only a preventive tool but also a vital component of antimicrobial stewardship. Integrating strong immunisation programs with responsible antibiotic use creates a dual defence system that protects individuals and preserves the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations. As we confront rising resistance, strengthening vaccine coverage remains one of the most practical and impactful interventions available to public health."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.