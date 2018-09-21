World Alzheimer's Day 2018: Causes And Preventive Measures For Alzheimer's Disease By Health Coach Luke Coutinho

World Alzheimer's Day 2018 is observed on September 21

Highlights Alzheimer's disease can be caused because of lack of nutrition Regular exercise can help in preventing Alzheimer's Diabetes can increase risk of Alzheimer's

World Alzheimer's Day 2018 is observed on September 21. The day is meant to specifically raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease, which is affecting over 27 million across the world. Alzheimer's is a degenerative disease, a kind of dementia. Addressing the rising concern about Alzheimer's disease is health coach Luke Coutinho, who recently went live on Facebook to discuss risk factors and preventive measures for Alzheimer's disease. Conditions like Alzheimer's don't happen overnight. It develops over the years as a consequence of sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and proper nutrition.

World Alzheimer's Day 2018: How Alzheimer's disease develops?

The brain is made up of around billion neurons, which are constantly communicating for all bodily functions. These neurons require nutrition from the food that you eat and oxygen from the air that you breathe. Deficiency of either oxygen or nutrients results in a buildup of plaque. This plaque interferes with the communication of neurons. Alzheimer's increases this buildup of plaque and thus affect every little function that you otherwise perform normally.

Alzheimer's disease causes memory loss

Photo Credit: iStock

What causes this buildup of plaque? Causes and preventive measures for Alzheimer's explained

1. Medication

In his video, Luke clearly mentions that he is not against medicines. But it is important to understand that medicines need to be used only as a crutch to solve your problems. Excessive of use some of these medications can be harmful for the body. This is because almost all medicines have some kind of side effect as well. Some of these side effects can lead to development of Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's disease in future.

Also read: Olive Oil Can Help Preserve Memory And Prevent Alzheimer's

2. Hidden ingredients

Hidden ingredients in processed and packaged food can be very harmful for the body. Processed foods are loaded with chemicals and harmful ingredients which excite neurons in the brain and cause conditions like Alzheimer's and even ADHD in children. Consumption of processed, packaged and junk food must be done responsibly and in limited portions only.

3. Nutritional deficiency

Deficiency of Vitamin B12 is commonly found in most patients with Alzheimer's disease. Other deficiencies which increase risk of Alzheimer's is that of Vitamin D3, zinc, selenium, etc. Eating a balanced diet which includes a healthy mix of all major food groups is important to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Eating a balanced diet is important for optimum nutrition for preventing Alzheimer's disease

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lack of exercise

It is through exercise that the nutrients from the food that you eat get transported to the brain for the neurons to work properly. Exercise improves blood circulation and carries oxygen and nutrients to every single cell in the body. Exercising regularly is important to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Also read: Top Risk Factors For Alzheimer's

5. Depression

Feelings of depression, emotional anxiety and loneliness can all increase risks of Alzheimer's disease. Luke says that many people fall sick because they are unhappy. Happiness is a drug, it is our birthright to be happy. Work on your emotional health to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

6. Exposure to heavy metals

Breathing air polluted with heavy metals, or eating fish which is adulterated with such toxic metals can increase risks of Alzheimer's. Factory wastes, lead, mercury, aluminum etc are metals which can cause severe diseases on exposure.

7. Diabetes

Alzheimer's is now often addressed as Type 3 diabetes. This is because cells in the brain get insulin resistant. People with diabetes should take utmost care of managing their health condition. Along with taking medicines, efforts need to be made to minimise insulin resistance and work towards achieving better health.

8. Traditional foods

Foods like good fats, turmeric, omega-3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory foods are all good for the brain and must be a part of your diet. Also, it is important to maintain proper gut health in order to have a healthy brain. Stay away from fad diets as they work on the basis of eliminating certain food groups and may result in certain deficiencies in the body.

Also read: Top 5 Foods That Increase Alzheimer's Risk

9. Music therapy

Listening to the right kind of music helps in keeping the neurons stimulated and prevent Alzheimer's disease. It is important to constantly involve yourself in activities which make you think, challenge and engage your brain.

10. Sleep

Good sleep is extremely important for keeping your brain healthy. Sleeping produces melatonin which has positive impact on your neurons. Sleep is when your neurons eliminate waste. People who retire, they should do something which keeps their mind busy.

Getting proper sleep is important for brain health

Photo Credit: iStock

11. Intimacy

Human touch creates oxytocin - also known as the cuddle hormone. Intimacy has a positive effect on neurons and helps in preventing Alzheimer's disease. Intimacy in a safe and respectful way is important for good health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.