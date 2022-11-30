World AIDS Day 2022: Theme, Significance, History And Importance

World AIDS Day 2022: The World Health Organization (WHO) founded World AIDS Day on December 1 in 1988

World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1. This is a chance for people all over the world to come together in the battle against HIV, to support those who are living with HIV, and to remember those who have passed away from an AIDS-related illness.

Even while HIV continues to be a serious public health concern that affects millions of individuals globally, the global HIV response is at risk. Numerous lives are at stake as a result of the recent stagnation in HIV objective progress and resource depletion. HIV became and continues to be a global health epidemic due to a number of shortcomings, including division, inequality, and contempt for human rights.

World AIDS Day 2022: Theme, history, significance and more

We can address the disparities that fuel the AIDS pandemic; they are not unavoidable. On this World AIDS Day, December 1, UNAIDS is appealing to all of us to confront the injustices that are impeding the fight to eradicate AIDS.

The theme "Equalize" is a call to action. It is a call to action for all of us to pursue the tried-and-true methods required to redress disparities and aid in the eradication of AIDS. These consist of:

To ensure that everyone is well-served, increase the availability, quality, and acceptability of services for HIV treatment, testing, and prevention.

To combat the prejudice and isolation suffered by people who are HIV-positive and by important and disadvantaged communities, reform laws, policies, and practices. This will ensure that everyone is respected and accepted.

Ensure technology exchange among localities as well as among Global South and the North to provide fair access to the greatest HIV science.

Communities will be free to utilise and modify the "Equalize" message to draw attention to the specific inequities they confront and to push for the remedial measures required.

History

The World Health Organization (WHO) founded World AIDS Day on December 1 in 1988 to promote information sharing between local and national authorities, international organisations, and private citizens. In 1988, when the inaugural World AIDS Day was observed, it was estimated that between 90,000 and 150,000 persons were HIV-positive, which leads to AIDS.

Within 20 years, more than 33 million individuals had contracted HIV, and since 1981, when the first instance of AIDS was documented, over 25 million people have passed away from the illness. As a result, AIDS awareness movements started to focus more on uniting and funding global organisations to educate societies about HIV/AIDS. The date of World AIDS Day in 2022 is Thursday, December 1st.

Up until 1996, WHO coordinated World AIDS Day, creating the annual themes and events. After that, UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, took over these duties. To raise AIDS awareness and integrate AIDS information on a worldwide scale, UNAIDS established the World AIDS Campaign (WAC) in 1997.

The WAC, which has offices in Cape Town, South Africa, and Amsterdam, Namibia, started operating independently in 2005. The WAC produces information that is disseminated for World AIDS Day in addition to assuring the support of authorities and AIDS groups.

Importance

Approximately 38 million individuals globally carry the HIV virus. Among the most devastating pandemics in history, despite the virus only being discovered in 1984, has claimed the lives of almost 35 million people.

Today, HIV treatment has seen scientific advancements, and legislation protecting those living with HIV is in place. Many people who live with the disease still experience stigma and discrimination since the public is unaware of the realities regarding how to protect oneself and others.

World AIDS Day is significant because it serves as a reminder to the public and the government that HIV is still a serious problem that requires urgent funding, more awareness, the eradication of prejudice, and improved educational opportunities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.