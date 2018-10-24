Wondering Whether You Can Eat Dairy Products On A Keto Diet? Here's What You Should Know

Yogurt is low in fat than many other dairy products.

Your unhealthy body fat is giving you nightmares and is affecting your personality. Weight management is important in all the stages of life, though it can be a daunting and challenging task. In order to shed those extra kilos you might think of trying the ketogenic diet. The ketogenic diet is an eating plan that drives your body into ketosis. In this state your body uses the fat as a primary fuel source (instead of carbohydrates). While on a ketogenic diet your first basic rule is that you cut down your carb intake, eat more of fats and some proteins.

If you are on a ketogenic diet these foods should be in your kitchen:

Avocados

Coconut oil

Eggs

Cheese

Low-carb vegetables

Meat

Seafood

Apart from these foods, you might be wondering if you could consume dairy products while on a keto diet or not. It is important to understand that all dairy products are not equal. When you buy dairy products, just keep in mind higher the fat content the better is for you. As long as you have no allergy or sensitivity, whipped or sour cream, rich cheeses, full fat and thick yogurts can all be a part of your nutritional ketogenic diet. However, you should also keep in mind that not all forms of dairy are keto friendly.

Keep these things in mind if you are consuming dairy products:

Some dairy products are loaded with carbohydrates while others are filled with the protein and fat which are important for ketosis

Consuming dairy can also be difficult for some people to digest. It may lead to some health problems like stomach upset, bloating, sinus, acne and even joint pain if your body does not digest it properly

Also, when you chose pasteurized milk instead of raw milk, you miss out on the good bacteria that can help you properly digest dairy easily

Top 5 dairy products to include in your keto diet:

1. Milk:

Milk but especially evaporated and dry milk are not healthy keto foods. This is because they are high in lactose. Milk has around 5% lactose, evaporated milk has around 10% lactose, and dry milk has 50% lactose. Lactose is a milk sugar that does affect blood glucose levels the same way regular sugar does. Also, many people are unable to digest lactose, that means they are lactose intolerant. Therefore, it would be better if you are not eating dairy containing high amounts of sugar.

2. Cheese:

Most cheese are low in carbohydrates, making them a perfect option for the healthy keto meal plan. You should opt for fattier, hard varieties of cheese like swiss cheese, feta cheese, parmesan, gouda, or cheddar cheese. These contain high amounts of fat along with moderate quantities of protein, vitamins A and B and calcium.

3. Cream:

Cream again is rich in healthy fats. You can also go for partially fermented cream (sour cream) which contains less lactose than the unfermented cream. You can put a spoon of whipped cream in your cup of coffee.

4. Yogurt:

Yogurt is low in fat than many other dairy products. Although some yogurts contain probiotics that aids in digestion. Full-fat yogurt is a good source of protein and is low in lactose.

5. Butter:

One of the healthy fats, butter is obviously a must to include in keto food. It is low in milk proteins and is also lactose-free. You can cook with it, bake with it, or even use it as a spread.

