Irregular periods are becoming an increasingly common issue among teenage girls. According to a survey by AIIMS, one in five girls reported experiencing irregular menstrual cycles. However, doctors emphasise that irregular periods should not automatically be attributed to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Some irregularity can be entirely normal during the initial years following the onset of menstruation in teenagers. Any concerns should be assessed by considering the girl's age and the time elapsed since her first period.

When is a check-up necessary?

Dr Rajni Sharma, Professor of Paediatric Endocrinology in the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS, explained that a check-up may be required if the gap between periods is less than 21 days, more than 35 days, or if periods cease for three consecutive months. She noted that irregular periods alone are insufficient to diagnose PCOS. Doctors also look for symptoms related to excess androgen hormones, such as severe acne and excessive facial or body hair growth, while ruling out other potential causes.

Ultrasound alone does not confirm PCOS

According to Dr Rajni, detecting 'polycystic' ovaries on an ultrasound does not automatically confirm PCOS in teenagers. A definitive diagnosis must take into account broader symptoms, such as persistent menstrual irregularities and signs of excess androgens.

Survey of 4,000 students

The AIIMS survey has been conducted in government and private schools since 2023, covering approximately 4,000 schoolgirls across six to seven schools. According to experts, it is not yet possible to determine the exact prevalence of PCOS among adolescents based solely on the survey data collected so far.

PCOS effects go beyond menstruation

Doctors caution that PCOS can lead to long-term health complications, including insulin resistance, obesity, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and lipid imbalances. Additionally, some adolescents may experience anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and stress related to body image.

Lifestyle improvements are key

Medical professionals have stressed the importance of avoiding unnecessary medication in favour of lifestyle improvements. They recommend regular physical activity alongside a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits, and vegetables. Furthermore, monitoring teenagers' height, weight, and particularly rapid weight gain is crucial, as these factors can elevate the risk of metabolic issues in the future.

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