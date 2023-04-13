Women's Health: Herbs & Spices To Help Manage PCOS

Closely focusing on what you eat and your lifestyle choices can help manage PCOS

Poly Cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects many women around the world. Women with PCOS have high levels of androgens, which can lead to an irregular menstrual cycle, fertility problems, and other health issues.

While there is no cure for PCOS, certain lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, and stress management can help manage the symptoms effectively. Herbs and spices are another natural alternative that may help manage PCOS symptoms.

Herbs and spices are rich in antioxidants that work as anti-inflammatory agents and may help reduce the inflammation caused by PCOS. Through her Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests herbs and spices that can help manage PCOS.

She writes, “Herbs and spices not only tantalise your taste buds but also contribute to balancing hormonal disorders and help in maintaining overall health. Adding some herbs and spices to your diet can help you deal with your PCOS symptoms.”

5 Herbs and spices that will help manage PCOS, according to the expert:

Cinnamon extract improves insulin selectivity in women with PCOS. The procyanidins and polyphenols in cinnamon are responsible for the hypoglycaemic effect by stimulating the insulin signalling pathway. Taking cinnamon daily will help to normalise the menstrual cycle and effectively suppress PCOS.

Saffron is seen as a calming spice that helps combat anxiety and depression, a common effect of PCOS. It also helps reduce testosterone levels

Shatavari helps in promoting normal development of ovarian follicles, regulates menstrual cycle and revitalises the female reproductive system mainly due to its phytoestrogen (natural plant-based oestrogen).

Pippali is a strong rejuvenator, carminative and antioxidant that combats free radical damage and prevents oxidation of healthy cells in the reproductive system. This herb helps to manage weight, improve insulin resistance, and balance hormone levels.

Ashwagandha, help balance cortisol levels to improve stress and PCOS symptoms

Apart from adding herbs and spices to your diet, other lifestyle changes can help manage PCOS effectively.

Tips to manage PCOS:

A balanced diet that emphasizes whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can help manage PCOS effectively. It is essential to limit the intake of processed and sugary food as it can make insulin resistance worse. Exercise can help improve insulin resistance, reduce inflammation and maintain a healthy weight. It also helps regulate menstrual cycles and improves fertility. Stress can worsen PCOS symptoms, and managing stress can help alleviate its symptoms. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises can help manage stress levels. Getting enough sleep is important for managing PCOS. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Nutritional supplements such as Vitamin D, Inositol, and Omega-3 fatty acids can help manage PCOS symptoms effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.