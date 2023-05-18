Women's Health: Can Weightlifting Prove Beneficial During Menopause?

Weight training can help manage symptoms of menopause

Menopause affects every woman differently. Some people's symptoms are minor and short-lived. Others experience a flurry of hot flashes and mood swings. The good news is that you can adapt your lifestyle to better manage the changes taking place in your body.

Even though regular exercise hasn't been shown to lessen menopausal symptoms, it can aid by reducing stress and improving your general quality of life, which can help with the transition. Exercise on a regular basis is also a great method to prevent menopausal symptoms like weight gain and muscle loss.

Weightlifting in particular can be very helpful and beneficial for women going through menopause. In this article, we discuss some common benefits of weightlifting for women going through menopause.

9 Ways in which weightlifting benefits women during menopause:

1. Increases bone density

As women approach menopause, their oestrogen levels begin to decline, which can lead to a decrease in bone density. Weightlifting has been found to increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weakened bones. Weightlifting increases the load-bearing capacity of the bone, promoting bone growth and density.

2. Boosts metabolism

As women age, their metabolism can decrease, leading to weight gain and difficulty in losing weight. Weightlifting can increase muscle mass, which in turn increases the body's metabolic rate, burning more calories and aiding in weight management.

3. Improves mood

Menopause can bring about hormonal changes that can lead to mood swings, depression, and anxiety. Exercise has been found to have a positive impact on mental health and weightlifting is no exception. Weightlifting can release endorphins, which are natural chemicals that produce a sense of well-being and happiness.

4. Reduces hot flashes

Hot flashes, a common symptom of menopause, can significantly disrupt a woman's life. Studies have shown that weightlifting can reduce the frequency and intensity of hot flashes, making them more manageable.

5. Enhances sleep

Insomnia is a common complaint among women experiencing menopause. Weightlifting can improve sleep quality, enabling better rest and helping to reduce the risk of related medical conditions.

6. Promotes heart health

Heart disease risk increases after menopause due to changes in hormones, and physical activity is recommended to reduce the risk. Weightlifting can improve heart health by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, both of which are linked to heart disease.

7. Increases strength and stamina

Menopause-related muscle loss can lead to decreased strength, energy, and stamina. Weightlifting can improve muscle mass and prevent muscle loss, leading to increased strength and energy levels.

8. Reduces joint pain

Joint pain is a common problem for women during menopause, but weightlifting can help by strengthening the muscles around the joints, promoting proper joint alignment, and reducing pain and inflammation.

9. Improves cognitive function

Cognitive decline is a concern for many as they age, but weightlifting can help improve cognitive function and prevent age-related memory loss. Weightlifting improves blood flow to the brain, promoting the growth of new neural connections, and reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

In conclusion, incorporating weightlifting into daily exercise routine during menopause years can provide a wide range of benefits, both physical and psychological. However, with the proper guidance and training, weightlifting can be an excellent addition to a healthy lifestyle during menopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.