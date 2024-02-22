Women's Health: 5 Yoga Poses For Women Approaching Menopause

Bhujangasana improve spinal flexibility and alleviate back pain
Yoga can be beneficial for women approaching menopause. Yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety, which are common symptoms during menopause. It may also Improve spinal flexibility and alleviate back pain, which might be exacerbated in women during menopause.
Yoga also helps to open up the chest and improve posture. It further improves balance and stability, which can become compromised during menopause. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you can perform regularly if you are approaching menopause.
Best yoga asanas for women approaching menopause:
1. Viparita Karani
- In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head
- To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle
- You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back
- Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky
- However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle
- To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support
2. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
3. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
4. Ustrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
5. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
6. Savasana
- Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat
- Keep your arms aside and your palms open
- Your palms should be facing the sky
- Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders
- At this point, breathe in and out
These yoga poses may be helpful in promoting good posture and aligning the spine, improving overall body alignment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.