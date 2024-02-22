Women's Health: 5 Yoga Poses For Women Approaching Menopause

Bhujangasana improve spinal flexibility and alleviate back pain

Yoga can be beneficial for women approaching menopause. Yoga helps to reduce stress and anxiety, which are common symptoms during menopause. It may also Improve spinal flexibility and alleviate back pain, which might be exacerbated in women during menopause.

Yoga also helps to open up the chest and improve posture. It further improves balance and stability, which can become compromised during menopause. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you can perform regularly if you are approaching menopause.

Best yoga asanas for women approaching menopause:

1. Viparita Karani

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

2. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

5. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

6. Savasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

These yoga poses may be helpful in promoting good posture and aligning the spine, improving overall body alignment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.