Women's Day: 5 Go-To Tips For Women To Keep PMS At Bay

Highlights Include iron rich foods in your diet to compensate for lost blood Zinc rich foods like chickpeas and lentils can also help Consume less salt to keep water retention at bay

Celebrated every year on March 8, Women's Day is a call for taking action for accelerating gender parity in all spheres of life. On the occasion of this day which aims to empower women and make them aware of their rights, we make an attempt to some of the most commonly experienced health issues by women. Cervical cancer, polycystic ovarian syndrome, migraine and numerous other autoimmune diseases are commonly experienced by women.

In this article, we talk about premenstrual syndrome (PMS), which is referred to the physical and emotional symptoms which women experience before their periods. These symptoms occur around a week or two before periods and may cause tender breasts, mood swings, bloating, feeling tired and irritable and much more.

Most women tend to ignore symptoms of PMS, not realising just how much it affects them and the people around them, every month. Other symptoms of PMS include weight gain, cramps, headaches, muscle aches and constipation.

We talk to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal about some preventive measures for PMS.

Following are the tips she suggests:

1. Include iron loaded foods in your diet to compensate the lost blood. Foods like beans, spinach, dates and kale. Iron rich foods are specifically important for women because of blood loss during menstruation. Some examples of foods rich in iron include amaranth, beans, tofu, potatoes, apricots, legumes and quinoa to name a few.

Leafy green veggies are a rich source of iron

2. Opt for fresh herbs like thyme, basil, ginger, cinnamon in your meals and ditch salt to ease water retention.

3. Gob on zinc enriched food like pumpkin seeds, chickpeas and lentils.

4. Sooth the body with herbal leaf tea (raspberry) as it is a mild uterine tonic.

5. Incorporate sunflower seeds (particularly the great source of vitamin E) in your meals to ease period cramps.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

