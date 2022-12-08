Winter Diet: Here's Why You Should Add Mustard Powder To Your Diet

Mustard powder contains an amino acid called cysteine

Even when you manage to prepare a lip-smacking dish, topping it with some extra spices or flavouring agents is what brings out the real taste. These added flavours can be offered by a few drops of lemon juice, soy sauce or some chaat masala. Another such Indian condiment is a mustard powder which not only provides a distinct taste but also has some health benefits. Mustard powder is made of finely ground white and brown mustard seeds while saffron or turmeric is also added for extra colour or flavour.

Mustard powder is popularly used in pickles, chutneys, meat flavouring, salad dressing, and more. But according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, mustard powder has a lot more to offer than just its pungent taste. In her latest Instagram Stories, the nutritionist highlights some health benefits of consuming mustard powder that makes it one of the best condiments to use in daily cooking.

Mustard powder health benefits

- Mustard powder not only has a strong taste and smell but contains an amino acid called cysteine. This, as per Lovneet Batra, acts as an antioxidant when consumed. Eating food rich in antioxidants is associated with better immunity as it can provide protection against certain diseases.

- The flavourful powder is also beneficial when it comes to dealing with skin disorders. The mustard powder has high sulphur content making it effective in treating skin-related issues.

- Among the host of nutrients, mustard powder contains a mineral called selenium. The nutritionist says that selenium shows antioxidant properties and facilitates DNA synthesis in the body. In addition, including mustard powder in your diet may also reduce the risk of cancer.

How to use

Mustard powder's pungent flavour can be utilised to make a spread for sandwiches, wraps, and burgers. This can be done by mixing the powder with water and milk and making a paste. When stored in an airtight container, mustard powder has a shelf life of up to six months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.