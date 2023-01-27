Winter Drinks: Boost Your Energy Levels With This Turmeric-Cinnamon Premix

The winter season and laziness go hand in hand. Most of us end up skipping working out and often become victims of overeating in the chilly months. This combination is indeed harmful to the body. But we are not here to tell you the problem, you already know it. To do away with the winter laziness, all you need is energy-boosting food. The list includes spinach, citrus fruits, ginger, ghee, jaggery and a lot more. Now, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here to add another element to this long spread. The health expert, in her Instagram post, shares a quick recipe to prepare the "golden milk premix." An energy-boosting and soothing drink which will kick away laziness and give you an immediate boost of energy.

Winter diet: Prepare this premix to boost energy levels

The nutritionist asks to first prepare the premix, by combining a bunch of ingredients in a clean and dry jar. You would need 4 tablespoons of ground cinnamon, 2 tablespoons of black pepper, 4 tablespoons of ginger powder and 1/2 cup turmeric powder.

Now, add a spoonful of this premix to a glass, pour some hot milk and stir. You can also use a frother or a hand blender. For lactose intolerant individuals or anyone who is allergic to dairy, Pooja Malhotra suggests using plant milk.

"Golden Milk Premix - An easy premix to instantly prepare an energy-boosting and soothing drink. All the ingredients boost several health benefits, together they form a very potent combination," she captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.