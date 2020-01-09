Why Has Cancer Become So Common? What Makes People Succumb To Cancer? Many More Queries Answered By Luke Coutinho

Cancer is less likely to occur in people with a strong immune system

Highlights 5-7% of cancers are genetic

Cancer can be prevented by living a healthy lifestyle

Cancer survivors need to have a positive attitude towards life

Ever wondered why so many people are getting cancer? Is cancer genetic? Why many people die or cancer? And, why cancer comes back even after treatment? Numerous of such mind-boggling questions were addressed by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in his recent live session on Facebook. As is the case with most diseases, finding the root cause of cancer is probably the best way to prevent it and keep it away. It can be poor diet, stress, lack of exercise, smoking, excessive intake of alcohol, overeating of junk food, etc.

In his video, Luke highlights how change in environment, eating pattern, air pollution and quality of food are major contributors to increasing incidence of cancer.

Here are some of the most common questions about cancer answered by Luke:

1. While everyone is eating the same food (which is probably adulterated and contains harmful chemicals and pesticides) and breathing the same air, why only some people get cancer and other's don't?

Blame it on a weak immune system. If you have a strong immune system and organs like liver, kidney and lungs are functioning properly, then you are less likely to get cancer. All the toxins that you get into the system through poor quality food and air will get flushed out of your body on time and cancer is less likely to hit you.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help in preventing cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Is cancer genetic?

Cancer can be genetic as well. 5-7% of cancers are genetic, informs Luke. Ovarian cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer are some known genetic cancers. But the rest of the cancers are related to poor lifestyle.

3. Despite availability of treatment, why are so many people dying of cancer?

We have sufficient doctors, medicine and machinery for cancer treatment but many people still succumb to cancer. It is probably because of the fact that these conventional treatments take care of cancer symptoms only, and not the root cause of it. Luke says that you can continue with chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer treatments, but if you don't work on improving your immune system, the cancer is likely to develop again or become more aggressive over time.

It is thus important to focus on improving your immune system along with ongoing cancer treatment in order to treat it holistically and prevent it from coming back.

Aggressive nature of chemotherapy and other cancer treatments may be the reason why so many people succumb to cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

4. I've done my treatment and my doctors said that I'm in remission and can live my life worry-free. A few months later, the cancer has come back with a vengeance...why?

Cancer treatment must be followed by a healthy lifestyle while addressing the root cause of it. For instance, if you have poor nutrition and that has caused inflammation in the body, then the inflammation may be the root cause of cancer, which will go only once you take care of getting proper nutrition.

When you go for cancer diagnosis, the doctor is likely to ask you questions about your lifestyle in the past 6 months and one year. Find out the causative factor or the root cause of your cancer and do not forget to address it if you want to kill the cancer in full entirety.

Cancer may also come back after treatment because chemotherapy and radiation therapy are very aggressive treatments. Along with destroying harmful cancer cells, they also destroy your immune system and put you at risk of relapse or recurrence of cancer.

5. How to deal with aggressive nature of cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation?

It is important to bring changes in your lifestyle while you are undergoing treatment. You need to begin with giving a boost to your immunity during the treatment itself.

6. Can cancer be prevented?

Cancer can be prevented, unless it is genetic. Respect your lifestyle, and this can be achieved without going into extremes.

Feed yourself with the right nutrition

Avoid a sedentary lifestyle

Quit smoking and alcohol

Be physically active and exercise regularly

Sleep well

Getting a good night's sleep on a regular basis is important for cancer prevention

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Can genetic cancer be prevented?

"According to recent research, if your environment (both external and internal) controls genes, then the body's internal environment can switch on genes and switch them off as well," says Luke.

The internal environment here, is referred to your emotions, stress level, sleep duration and quality, dietary intake and exercise to name a few.

The external environment comprises weather and air quality.

As far as you are able to control your internal and external environment, and take measures to improve it, there are chances that even genetic cancers MAY change or be prevented.

8. There are many people who beat cancer, and stay in remission for the years that follow. What do they do to achieve this?

The attitude of a patient going through cancer is important. How you heal and at what pace is dependent on your attitude towards the disease. Looking at cancer survivors, you will see that they have gotten out of toxic relationships, worked on getting better sleep and eating better, getting more active, and most importantly, they have changed their attitude towards life.

It is important to learn to accept and let go of things. Stress can weaken your immune system and make survival after cancer treatment difficult. Avoid getting into the "victim mode", and even if you are in one, work towards getting out of it to improve your quality of life after cancer treatment.

Surround yourself with the right people who encourage you and give you hope for a better, healthier and longer life. Feelings of anger, hatred and negativity are only going to make things worse.

You need to live a healthy lifestyle post cancer treatment to build a strong immunity and prevent recurrence of cancer

Photo Credit: iStock

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

