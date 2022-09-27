How To Prevent Type 2 Diabetes, Heart Diseases? Keep Carbs And Glycemic Index In Check

Indians genetically have a lower muscle mass and a higher body fat percentage and diet plays a role

The human body uses glucose as fuel for the organs and their functioning. But when too much sugar begins to circulate in the bloodstream, the condition is known as Type 2 diabetes. High blood sugar levels can further lead to circulatory, nervous, and immune system disorders. Did you know Indians are more prone to Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease as compared to Europeans and Americans? Or there are more than 100 million heart patients in the country? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, explains the reasons.

“Did you know that genetics, sedentary lifestyle, and higher carb intake, make Indians more prone to Type 2 Diabetes and heart diseases? Here's how you can prevent the onset of these life-long health conditions,” reads the caption.

Here's the post:

Indians genetically have a lower muscle mass and a higher body fat percentage. In addition, they also have a lot of fat around the belly, which is known as belly fat or visceral fat, as per the health expert. Belly fat or Visceral fat causes inflammation drives up cardiovascular disease and even throws you into the trap of Type 2 diabetes. FYI: the nutritionist says that India is going to be the diabetes capital of the world.

Wondering the reason behind it? Anjali Mukerjee says, “We eat too much, we eat a lot of carbs and we eat a higher glycemic load. We are eating all the time, and we are eating carbohydrates all the time.” Even if you are eating whole grains, you are eating too many carbs, she adds.

The carbohydrates and high glycemic diet prevent you from metabolizing. Anjali Mukerjee says people rarely exercise, especially the ones who have a sedentary lifestyle. And even if they do, it's for one hour or half an hour in a day, which is not enough as for the remaining day - they are sitting in front of their computer screens. “If you sit for more than 2 hours at a time, you are developing insulin resistance,” she adds.

How to fix the health problem? Anjali Mukerjee suggests starting with cutting down the glycemic load of your diet and eating fewer carbohydrates. According to her, not just adults but growing children as well should swear by this tip.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.