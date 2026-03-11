WHO Warns Of Deepening Health Crisis As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Medical Supply Chains

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the escalating conflict across the Middle East is putting health systems, civilians and medical workers at grave risk, with nearly 1,000 deaths reported in Iran alone and verified attacks on hospitals and health facilities.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the conflict has now affected 16 countries in the region and is causing widespread casualties, displacement and disruption to health services. "WHO is deeply concerned about the conflict in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Middle East, with 16 countries affected," Dr Tedros said.

"So far, almost 1,000 deaths have been reported in Iran, 50 in Lebanon, 13 in Israel and 11 in other Gulf countries. In addition, WHO has verified 13 attacks on health care in Iran, and one in Lebanon," he said.

The WHO chief stressed that health care facilities and workers must be protected under international humanitarian law.

Mass Displacement And Rising Health Risks

The conflict has also triggered significant displacement across the region.

Dr Tedros said around 100,000 people have fled Tehran, while in Lebanon more than 60,000 people have been displaced. At least one million people could be forced to move following evacuation orders in southern Lebanon, he added.

Also Read: Black Rain Health Risks Explained: WHO Warns Of Toxic Fallout In Iran

Supply Chains Disrupted, Medical Supplies Stranded

Operations at WHO's Logistics Hub for Global Health Emergencies in Dubai, a critical centre for humanitarian medical supplies, have been temporarily suspended due to insecurity, airspace closures and restrictions affecting access through the Strait of Hormuz.

Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the escalating situation is threatening humanitarian health supply chains across the region, "with serious consequences for civilians and health systems." In the past week, WHO has verified 13 attacks on health care in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Across the region, nearly 1,000 people have reportedly been killed and 7,000 injured, she said, adding that attacks on health facilities are among the most serious concerns.

The disruption has also halted access to 18 million dollars' worth of humanitarian health supplies, while another 8 million dollars in shipments cannot reach the Dubai logistics hub.

More than 50 emergency supply requests from 25 countries are currently affected, including 6 million dollars in medicines for Gaza and 1.6 million dollars in polio laboratory supplies, according to WHO.

The agency warned that its emergency operations in the region currently face a 70 per cent funding gap, raising fears that critical services could be disrupted.

"Without urgent financial support, essential services will cease and preventable suffering will deepen," Dr Balkhy said.

In Lebanon, evacuation orders have already forced the closure of 43 primary health care centres and two hospitals, while paramedics responding to strikes have been killed and injured, she added. "At all times and in all places, health workers, patients and health facilities must be protected, even in war," she said.

The WHO also warned that the conflict raises concerns about nuclear safety risks, which could have severe public health consequences. "The threat of nuclear facilities being impacted is also concerning: any compromise to nuclear safety could have serious public health consequences," Dr Tedros said.

WHO said it is working with national authorities to monitor disruptions to health services and provide support where required. However, the conflict's impact is already spreading beyond the immediate war zones.

Hospitals Damaged As Fighting Intensifies

Human rights groups say the conflict has already caused damage to health facilities and mounting civilian casualties.

Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), a New York-based advocacy organization, said hospitals and medical workers must be protected as the fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States intensifies.

"We are hearing alarming reports of health care workers and facilities harmed amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East," said Sam Zarifi, executive director of PHR.

"Hospitals, medical staff, and the wounded must be protected as guaranteed by international humanitarian law. This is not a grey area," he said. According to the group, Gandhi Hospital and an Iranian Red Crescent facility near Khatam al-Anbiya Hospital in Tehran were among facilities damaged in strikes. In Lebanon, three paramedics were killed and six injured while responding to attacks.

PHR said attacks on hospitals and health workers violate the Geneva Conventions, which require all parties in a conflict to protect medical facilities and personnel.

"When a hospital is destroyed, or a health worker killed, the ripple effects are severe, including untreated wounds, preventable deaths, and collapsed health systems that can devastate communities for years," Mr Zarifi said.

Also Read: Iran Says 25 Hospitals Hit After US-Israeli Strikes, Over 1,200 Dead, WHO Warns Of "Grave Public Health Threats"

Access To Health Care Disrupted Across Region

The conflict is also disrupting access to health care across the region. In Gaza, the closure of the Rafah border crossing has left more than 18,000 patients awaiting medical evacuation, including around 4,000 children, according to PHR.

The fighting has also blocked the movement of medicines and emergency supplies, further straining already fragile health systems.

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely, including potential mass casualty events, disruptions to essential health services and the needs of displaced populations.

"We are coordinating the health response across affected countries, supporting ministries of health and partners to sustain essential services," Dr Balkhy said.

WHO has also begun pre-positioning trauma supplies and essential medicines, strengthening disease surveillance systems and preparing for potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear risks, she added.

"WHO remains committed to doing all we can for the people of the region," she said.

As the violence continues to escalate, the global health agency warned that protecting healthcare workers and hospitals will be critical to preventing an even deeper humanitarian crisis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.