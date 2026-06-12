More than 200,000 people across Europe died from heat-related causes over the last four years, and most of the fatalities were preventable, the World Health Organization's Europe office said Thursday.

More above-average temperatures could be on the books this summer, and they are more than an inconvenience: They can cause heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke.

“The impacts of climate change are a clear and present danger, and its most immediate and lethal manifestation is extreme heat,” said Dr. Hans Kluge, director of the WHO's Europe office, in a statement. “Heatwaves are no longer freak weather anomalies. They are now a recurring crisis inflicting suffering, claiming lives and fracturing our health systems and infrastructure.”

Kluge's office called for countries and institutions to implement heat plans that range from opening cooling centers to introducing breaks or flexible shifts that enable workers to stay out of the midday sun, the statement said.

“Our goal is clear and our ambition is bold: zero heat-related deaths,” Kluge said.

Also on Thursday, meteorologists announced that El Nino, nature's chaotic climate agent, has formed in a warmed-up Pacific Ocean and is expected to grow to historic strength. Experts said the natural warming cycle would further heat a globe already warming from fossil fuel pollution and will likely turbocharge extreme weather across the planet.

Here are some of the WHO's suggestions to avoid heat-related illnesses and stay cool this summer:

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. If you have to go outside midday, avoid strenuous activity and seek out shaded areas where the perceived temperatures can be lower. If possible, spend two to three hours a day in a cool place. Remember to check official heat warnings in your area.

In the daytime, close windows and cover them with blinds or shutters. Open the windows after dark when the outdoor temperature is cooler than it is indoors. Set your air conditioner to 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) and turn on an electric fan to make the room feel cooler. Urban and rural poor populations are often disproportionately affected by overheating due to low-quality housing and lack of access to cooling amenities like air conditioners.

Drink enough water (1 cup per hour) and take cool showers or baths. When that's not possible, wet your skin with a damp cloth or spray. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, and use similar bed linens. If you're going outside, grab a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Never leave children or animals inside a parked vehicle, where temperatures can quickly skyrocket dangerously high. Use a thin, wet cloth to cover a baby stroller — never use dry fabric because it makes it hotter inside the carriage — and consider adding a portable fan. Check in on people aged 65 and older, and anyone with a disability or a heart, lung or kidney condition. People living alone can also be vulnerable.

Manual and outdoor workers are especially susceptible to heat-related illnesses when they do not have flexibility in their schedules.

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