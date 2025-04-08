What Your Face Says About Your Health: Nutritionist Breaks It Down

The moment something seems off with our skin, we often turn to skincare products for a quick fix. Whether it's dullness, fine lines, dark circles, or breakouts, there are countless products on the market promising solutions for each of these issues. But here is something most of us overlook: your face is often the first place where internal issues show up. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared a reminder on Instagram by saying, “From dullness to breakouts, every little change might be a clue.” Her point? Your skin might be telling you more about your health than you think.

In her detailed caption, the nutritionist breaks down some of the most common facial signs and what they could indicate about your health. Don't worry – she has also shared simple solutions to address each of these concerns.

1. Dark circles under the eyes

It is easy to blame stress or lack of sleep, but if those dark circles stick around, it might point to an iron deficiency. Iron helps carry oxygen in your blood, and when you are low on it, you may feel tired and notice a pale, shadow-like appearance under your eyes.

What to do: Include more iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, and dates in your diet. Combine them with vitamin C sources such as oranges or tomatoes to help your body absorb the iron better.

2. Jawline acne

Those annoying breakouts along the jawline can often be tied to hormone fluctuations, especially in women. This type of acne is common with conditions like PCOS and may come along with irregular periods or facial hair.

What to do: Focus on balanced meals, reduce sugar intake, manage stress levels and try seed cycling.

3. Cracked or peeling lips

While not drinking enough water can dry out your lips, cracks – especially at the corners – might also be due to a vitamin B deficiency.

What to do: Add foods like eggs, whole grains, nuts and leafy greens to your meals to supply your body with vitamin B.

To conclude, Nmami Agarwal says, “Your face isn't just for selfies. It's your body's messenger. Listen closely. Fuel up right. And glow from the inside out.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.