What Leads To Inflammation? Here's How It Affects Your Body If Left Uncontrolled

Lack of physical activity can lead to inflammation

Inflammation occurs when you suffer an injury or an unwanted substance enters your system. In such cases, our body's immune system responds to the injury or threat, which can cause redness, pain, heat, and swelling. It is a part of the healing mechanism and indicates that your body is fighting the infection and repairing the damage. But, not all kinds of inflammation are a good sign for your health. If you too have been experiencing inflammation then it is important to know more about it.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, explains the types of inflammation, what causes it and, what one should do it keep it at bay.

She shares that there are two types of inflammation namely acute and chronic. Acute inflammation, according to the nutritionist, occurs when you suffer a cut on your body and the cytokines respond to it by causing swelling and redness with the aim to heal the injury.

On the other hand, the nutritionist says, chronic inflammation happens "on a daily basis". She adds that one can have chronic inflammation even when nothing feels wrong and the person is completely fine.

Factors such as lack of physical activity, air pollution, stress, and consuming too much processed food can together result in inflammation. The nutritionist says that our body sends its soldiers or inflammatory cytokines to deal with the toxins or pollutants. Hence, your body is always busy fighting something or the other and chronic inflammation keeps taking place.

But when the chronic inflammation stays for a long time and is constant, then it can cause a host of health problems. Stressing that such inflammation is not good for us, the nutritionist says that it can result in asthma, type-2 diabetes, allergies, heart diseases, and high blood pressure.

She also highlights that chronic inflammation can be controlled and even reversed if a person takes an anti-inflammatory diet and follows a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.