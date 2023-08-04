What Is Tiger Nut? From Better Digestion To Controlled Diabetes, Know All Benefits

Tiger nut can help keep your digestion healthy

When it comes to promoting good health, nuts take centre stage, offering a myriad of benefits. While walnuts, almonds, and pistachios are known to be nutrient-dense, today we will be exploring the health benefits of a lesser-known nut. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about eating tiger nuts, also known as the underground walnut. According to the nutritionist, tiger nuts are "a little wonder that packs a big punch when it comes to health benefits." She reveals its potential to be a true game-changer for our well-being. Over the years, tiger nuts have garnered recognition for their rich nutritional content, boasting essential vitamins, minerals and fibre. In the detailed caption, Lovneet Batra shares multiple benefits of consuming this nut, which range from easy digestion to cholesterol and blood sugar management.

Tiger nut: Know the amazing benefits of this nut

1. Excellent fibre source

Packed with insoluble fibre, tiger nuts promote smooth digestion by adding bulk to your stools and facilitating easy movement of food through the gut. Now, you can easily say goodbye to constipation! Not just that, the enzymes present in tiger nuts, including catalases, lipases, and amylases, lend a helping hand in breaking down foods, providing relief from gas, indigestion, and diarrhoea.

2. Diabetes management

The protein in tiger nuts boasts a significant amount of the amino acid arginine, which plays a key role in increasing insulin production and sensitivity. This duo is instrumental in managing blood sugar levels, making tiger nuts an ideal choice for diabetes control.

3. Antibacterial properties

Preliminary studies reveal that tiger nut extracts exhibit remarkable antibacterial properties. The 50% ethanolic extract of these tubers showed potent antibacterial activity against harmful bacteria like E. coli, St. aureus, and Salmonella spp., showcasing their potential as a natural defence against infections.

4. Cholesterol and blood sugar regulation

The insoluble fibre in tiger nuts not only helps control blood sugar levels but also plays a role in reducing LDL ("bad") cholesterol and boosting HDL ("good") cholesterol. The high contents of oleic acid and Vitamin E in tiger nuts add an antioxidant effect on fats, safeguarding heart health.

5. Prebiotic powerhouse

While tiger nuts fight harmful bacteria, they also serve as a "resistant starch" prebiotic, fueling positive gut bacteria that keep your digestive system in top form. This prebiotic action ensures a balanced and healthy gut environment.

6. Rich in antioxidants

With their impressive vitamin E content and oleic acid, tiger nuts serve as a delicious source of antioxidants. These powerful nutrients shield the digestive system from oxidative damage over time, helping protect the body from various diseases.

Incorporating these tiny wonders (tiger nuts) into our diets can lead to tremendous rewards for our overall health and vitality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.