What Happens If You Leave Vitamin B12 Deficiency Untreated; Know Symptoms And Food Sources

Vitamin B12 deficiency can increase the risk of osteoporosis

Vitamin B12 is a crucial nutrient that your body requires to complete several essential functions. It supports bone health, assists in the formation of red blood cells, improves energy levels and elevates your mood. Maintaining optimal levels of vitamin B12 in the body may help prevent anemia. According to studies, vitamin B12 can also help reduce the risk of macular degeneration. Despite all the benefits, vitamin B12 deficiency is very common, especially in India. Your body cannot produce vitamin B12, therefore, it is essential to consume enough foods that are loaded with vitamin B12. Not many are aware of the food sources of vitamin B12. Also, most of the vitamin B12 sources are non-vegetarian.

Deficiency of vitamin B12 can affect your health in many ways. Symptoms of its deficiency can easily go unnoticed. When left untreated, your both physical and mental health can suffer in many ways. Let's know how.

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Here's how it can affect your health

1. Anemia

Vitamin B12 plays a significant role in the production of healthy red blood cells. Insufficient levels of vitamin B12 in the body can lead to megaloblastic anemia. If you don't fix anemia on time, it puts you at an increased risk of heart failure.

2. Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition in which your bones become weak and brittle and leads to frequent fractures.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can weaken your bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis.

3. Brain-related issues

Your brain shrinks as you age. Studies suggest that deficiency of vitamin B12 can speed up this process. Studies are yet to determine its effect on thinking and memory.

4. Poor mental health

Vitamin B12 deficiency can also lead to anxiety, depression, irritability and trouble thinking clearly.

Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

Fatigue, headaches, pale skin, gastrointestinal issues, depressive symptoms, difficulty in concentrating, muscle cramps and vision-related issues are some common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Food sources of vitamin B12

Eggs, milk, dairy products, salmon, tuna and meat

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.