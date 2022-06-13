Weight loss: What Are The Slimming & Health Benefits Of Lemon Water?

Lemon water is beneficial for our health and also promotes weight loss

Lemon water or lemon juice are regularly recommended by everyone – be it your grandmother or your doctor, trainer, or wellness expert. We all know this drink is good for your health and for your figure. But what are these benefits? Shivani Sikri, Chief Nutritionist & Wellness Expert at Nutri4Verve discussed the core benefits of this simple yet most promising drink, especially in torrid & sweltering summers.

This being a pleasant refreshing drink, lemon water is generally consumed when you want to do a little detox. But this drink is actually a source of benefits, both for our health, but also for our weight. Indeed, some of its virtues are not negligible when you want to pay attention to your figure or lose a little weight.

LEMON WATER, THE ALLY OF OUR HEALTH

Lemon water is not to be consumed every day, as it could damage your liver and attack your teeth. However, in small doses, this drink is great for keeping your liver healthy. In addition, even if the lemon is not the richest fruit in fibres, its contributions should be taken into consideration and therefore, not to be forgotten!

“You should also know that, like most plants, lemon has a high dose of potassium. As a result, lemon water helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure.” Lemon Water is best when consumed early mornings, especially when your metabolism is at its high. Adding lemon juice or including lemon water in your meals is a wonderful way to jump-start your diet.

LEMON WATER FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Often consumed during our detox cures or our diets, lemon water is a real ally for weight loss. It serves, in fact, as an appetite suppressant and can replace other sweeter drinks. This drink is also perfect, after big and long festive meals, since it is excellent for putting our bodies back on the right track. Research has shown that adding lemon can improve digestion, boost metabolism and provide the “verve – the energy” to boost your day. It keeps you full during the day and decreases the urge to eat. “Research has even revealed that taking lemon water before your morning food reduces hunger cravings during the day and provides elevated levels of ampleness.''

12 Quick-Check to Discover all the benefits of this water -

1. Reduces blood pressure

Like most plants, lemon has a high dose of potassium, which helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure

2. Lemon water is packed with vitamins

Like oranges, bananas, or grapefruits, lemon is packed with vitamins!

3. This drink helps fight against aging

Thanks to its vitamins C, this drink protects our skin from premature aging.

4. It is an excellent diuretic

Lemon is a powerful diuretic. This means that it improves the elimination of toxins through the urine.

5. This water promotes weight loss

6. It is a refreshing drink during high temperatures

In high temperatures, drinking lemon water is a good solution. In addition to bringing us freshness, it provides us with vitamins and sugars.

7. It avoids cramps

This drink is regularly used when playing a sport and for good reason, it helps prevent cramps!

8. It avoids fatigue

As with cramps, when you exercise and drink lemon water, you are much less likely to feel tired.

9. Reduces inflammatory conditions

Lemon is an excellent anti-inflammatory. Therefore, lemon water is excellent for avoiding this kind of ailment.

10. This drink promotes transit

Lemon is not the richest fruit in fiber but all the same, its contributions should be taken into consideration and therefore, not be forgotten.

11. It is perfect for a detox cure

Perfect after big and long festive meals, lemon water is excellent for putting our body back on the right track.

12. It is good for the liver

“One can even experiment with your simple Lemon Water with combinations like Lemon Mint Water, Lemon Cucumber Water, Lemon Ginger Water, Lemon Honey Water, or even take it with fresh Berries. You can consume up to 2 glasses of warm lemon water during the day (one in the morning and one in the evening) for best results.”

(Shivani Sikri is a nutritionist & Wellness Expert at Nutri4Verve, an Online Weight Management Diet Clinic)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.