Weight Loss: Welcome New Year With This Simple, Healthy Meal Plan By Nutritionist

As we inch closer to 2025, many of us are already thinking about the resolutions we will make for the new year. A common goal? Getting fit and losing weight. For those who have struggled with their weight loss journey, it is easy to feel overwhelmed, especially after facing the ups and downs of trying various diets and workout plans. But don't worry, there is a way forward that doesn't involve starving yourself or going to extreme lengths. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has come up with a "simple, healthy meal plan" that focuses on nourishing your body while helping you shed those extra kilos.

In a video shared on Instagram, Loveneet Batra shares in detail what all one can eat throughout the day to stay healthy.

"New Year, New You? If you are looking to kick start your 2025 Fitness goal, then follow my simple, healthy meal plan. Fitness is more than just following a diet, but developing eating habits that help you achieve your goals," she captioned the video.

1. Breakfast

The nutritionist recommends that those who are trying to lose weight or want to follow a healthy diet should look forward to starting their day with lemon water.

"It helps in reducing glucose spikes throughout the day. And I usually pair it with soaked nuts. Here, I have soaked almonds and walnuts that are peeled, with some manaka which are a great prebiotic, works very well for your gut health," she says.

For a good breakfast, people should look forward to a combination of high fibre and high protein, she says, while sharing that her personal favourite is dal chila, dahi and some sprouts as it "keeps you full through the day without making you feel sleepy or sluggish."

2. Lunch

Once you are done with breakfast, the next meal is lunch. "What you have to keep in mind though is that you are not starving yourself through the day," Batra says.

At lunch, people can prefer having a meal with vegetables and a combination of protein and whole grain.

Also, Loveneet Batra reveals that she likes to sip chia water throughout the day as it is refreshing and energising during this season. "And I like to have fruits and yogurt as my mid meals. Easy to carry as well," she adds.

3. Dinner

Sharing a major tip, the nutritionist highlights that people should have dinner when they are hungry.

"When it comes to dinner, time it when you are very hungry, not just because you are done with work (so) that's when you will have your dinner. I like to eat it by 7 PM max," she says.

For dinner, the best meal should be a mix of vegetables with protein. Loveneet Batra says people should always keep in mind that they cannot win the weight loss battle "without winning the appetite hunger battle."

"So, make sure you are in tune with your appetite and eating when you are hungry," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.