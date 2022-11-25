What Is The Weight Watchers Diet? Is It Effective? Let's Find Out

The WW diet claims to help people lose weight without following any strict rules or what to eat or not to

The weight reduction program WW, formerly and currently more popularly known as Weight Watchers, determines your individual nutritional requirements depending on your height, weight, age, and degree of activity. Your daily point allocation was created with the intention of monitoring your diet. Members are instructed to use the prescribed number of points per day, without going over or under, for each food item.

Although WW likes to think of itself as a wellness brand, at its core, it's still a diet with a weight loss objective. One of the most well-known diets has to reinvent itself in a world where there is an unending market for diets and healthy is the new skinny.

Weight Watchers had a rebranding drive in 2018 and came up with the motto "Wellness that Works." Even while there are still points involved, the system is now promoted as a customised weight loss (and wellness) approach. In this article, we discuss how the WW diet works and whether or not it's effective or not.

How does the WW diet work?

According to WW, no food is forbidden. Simply keep note of everything you consume and make an effort to stay within your point allotment. You are not required to purchase prepared meals. And you may easily combine different foods to meet your preferences and goals.

In order to assist you to attain your ideal weight, a PersonalPoints budget that takes into account your age, weight, height, and sex is created. You can use those points as you'd like, including on wine or dessert, as long as you stay below your daily budget.

Food and beverages are given point values by Weight Watchers, now known as WW, which you add up to reach your daily points limit. Although there are no forbidden foods, you will probably need to select lower-calorie, larger-volume, fibre, and protein foods with a lower point value due to the restricted points budget.

Is the WW diet effective?

Randomised controlled trials have found the weight loss plan Weight Watchers to be successful. It emphasises portion management, making healthy food choices, and moderate weight loss, and says that participants should aim to lose 1-2 pounds each week.

More study is required to determine the program's effectiveness for weight loss since the majority of studies were conducted before its launch. Studies already conducted demonstrate that those who use Weight Watchers methods experience success.

For instance, according to a review, persons who used Weight Watchers for a full year lost 2.6% more weight than those who used other strategies, such as education and counselling, to lose weight. Weight Watchers' long-term efficacy was found to be supported by consistent evidence, according to the authors.

According to research, joining Weight Watchers is a better option for weight loss in overweight or obese persons than advice and self-help books. In a study, the researchers discovered that participants could sustain about 67% of their initial weight loss over a two-year period.

The effectiveness of the WW diet plan for weight loss can also depend on how consistently a person follows it. At the end of the day, a well-balanced diet consumed in a calorie-deficit state can help you lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.