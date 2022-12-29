Weight Loss Tips: Too Lazy To Go Workout In Winter? Try This Home Workout Routine

Jumping rope is an efficient and easy-to-do workout that can be performed at home

The winter season is in full swing. This means, most of us want to stay in bed and avoid getting out of the house. Many of us end up skipping our workouts and even start overeating in the winter months. Although overeating in winter months is a biological reaction, it does not make it okay.

This change in diet along with lack of exercise can make you gain weight and expose you to a variety of ailments. Hence, it is important to follow a workout routine even in winter. While getting out of the house might seem difficult, you can ensure better health by working out at home. Let's discuss some easy at-home workouts that will help you stay on track in winter.

Weight loss tips: Here are exercises to perform at home this winter:

1. Jumping rope

Rope jumping is one of the most commonly known exercises. This easy-to-do, cheap and efficient workout exercise ensures a well-rounded full-body movement workout. It is easy to do and can be mastered through practice. You just need a jumping rope which you can order online or find at a sports store.

2. Dancing

For this aerobic training, a formal dancing studio is not required. Set up an impromptu dance session in the middle of your living room by gathering your friends, moving furniture around, and turning on some music.

3. Yoga

Yoga is a year-round kind of calming exercise that can be performed anywhere in the house, including your bedroom, living room, or kitchen. Yoga can even be used first thing in the morning to help you wake up gradually and prepare your body for the day. If you're new to yoga, sign up for a class at the basic level or look up resources online to learn more about the poses and meditation.

4. Resistance bands workout

Resistance training with bands is another fitness trend that is efficient, simple to grasp, ideal for many different fitness levels, and only requires a very minimal investment in equipment. In reality, studies have shown that resistance band training regimens increase muscular strength and size and reduce body fat in a manner that is quite similar to free-weight training programs.

5. Pilates

Similar to yoga, pilates can be performed at home. Pilates is one workout regime you may take to strengthen your core and promote flexibility. Its moves are intended to train your body (with a focus on your core) and enhance balance, and they can be adapted to meet any fitness level.

6. Tai chi

In slow motion, what appears to be martial arts is actually a low-impact practice with origins in ancient China. Deep breathing exercises are combined with slow movements in tai chi. It works particularly well for re-aligning the mind. The benefits of tai chi are numerous and come in a graceful package. It can enhance balance, lower anxiety and stress levels, relieve back pain, and promote cardiovascular health.

These well-rounded exercises will ensure you work out adequately without having to leave your house in such cold weather.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.