Weight Loss Tips For Summer: Sleep Well For Effective Results, Here's Why

Weight loss tips: Lack of sleep can elevate the levels of cortisol in the body

Are you working hard to get your summer body ready? Well, you are not alone! It is that time of the year when many are trying to get into great shape for the upcoming season. Other than your diet and exercise routine, there are many factors that affect the amount of weight you lose in a certain period. One of these factors is sleep. Adequate sleep is essential for your mental as well as physical health. Too little sleep can hamper your weight loss progress and also make you gain a few kilos. If you are wondering how, read on to know the details.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained the connection between poor sleep cycle and your body weight. "Struggling to Lose Weight? Your Sleep Might Be to Blame! Ever feel like you're working out and eating right, but the weight isn't coming off? There could be a hidden culprit: lack of sleep!" she mentioned in the post.

3 Ways sleep affects your body weight

1. Stubborn fat storage:

According to the nutritionist, when you are sleep-deprived, your body may hoard fat instead of burning it for energy. This can make you burn fewer calories in a day.

2. High levels of cortisol:

Lack of sleep can elevate the levels of cortisol (stress hormone) in the body. High cortisol levels can hinder weight loss efforts. It can make you consume more calories, especially than required.

3. Poor metabolism:

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories. Fast metabolism means better weight loss. Sleep deprivation can slow down your metabolic rate and make it difficult for you to lose weight.

Therefore, prioritizing sleep is crucial for your weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.