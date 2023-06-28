Weight Loss Tips: Eat Spicy Foods To Boost Metabolism, Here's How It Works

Staying hydrated can help boost metabolism

Several factors can affect your weight loss process. Other than your diet and levels of physical activity, your metabolism plays a significant role. Fast metabolism will help you lose weight easily as it will help you more calories even at rest. On the other hand, people with slow metabolism may struggle to shed some weight. But you can boost your metabolism easily with a few simple methods. From drinking water to lifting weights, there are several methods that can help speed up your metabolism. Diet also plays a significant role in maintaining your metabolism. Several foods are particularly known for enhancing one's metabolism.

In one of the Instagram posts, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared one helpful tip that can boost your metabolism. She shares that eating spicy foods is one of the tricks that you can use to speed up your metabolism and better weight loss.

Weight loss: Try this to boost your metabolism

The nutritionist explained that spicy foods contain a compound called capsaicin which is found in chilli peppers.

Capsaicin has thermogenic properties that can increase your body's temperature and stimulate metabolism.

Nmami further added, "When consumed, spicy foods may temporarily increase heart rate and trigger a slight rise in metabolic rate. However, it's important to note that the effect is relatively modest and varies among individuals."

How much should you be consuming?

The nutritionist explained that spicy foods may provide a minor metabolic boost. Therefore, it should be complemented with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other healthy lifestyle habits for better weight loss results.

Other tips to boost metabolism

Eat enough protein for better metabolism

You should also drink enough water throughout the day

Lifting weights can help in weight loss as well as improve your metabolism

Try increasing the intensity of your workouts

Sleep for at least 8 hours every night

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.