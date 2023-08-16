Weight Loss Tips: Can Cardamom Help You Reduce Weight?

Cardamom has been shown to regulate blood sugar levels by aiding insulin sensitivity

Cardamom is a spice that comes from the seeds of plants in the Zingiberaceae family, which also includes ginger and turmeric. It has a warm, aromatic flavour with a hint of sweetness. Although cardamom alone does not directly boost weight loss or burn fat, it may indirectly support weight management through its potential effects on digestion and metabolism.

Cardamom has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to aid digestion and stimulate metabolism, which might play a role in maintaining a healthy weight. Below we discuss some ways in which cardamom can help further boost your weight loss.

Here's how cardamon can boost weight loss:

1. Boosts metabolism

Cardamom is known to enhance the metabolic rate of the body. This increase in metabolism helps in burning more calories and fat, leading to weight loss.

2. Suppresses appetite

The spice has natural appetite-suppressing properties, which can help control overeating and reduce cravings. Consuming cardamom can make you feel full and satisfied for longer periods, preventing unnecessary snacking.

3. Reduces water retention

Cardamom acts as a natural diuretic, helping the body eliminate excess water and bloating. This reduction in water retention can contribute to weight loss by reducing overall body weight.

4. Improves digestion

Consumption of cardamom aids in improving digestion and nutrient absorption. It helps in enhancing the overall process of digestion, preventing indigestion, bloating, and constipation, which are common obstacles in weight loss journeys.

5. Balances blood sugar levels

Cardamom has been shown to regulate blood sugar levels by aiding insulin sensitivity. By maintaining stable blood sugar levels, it prevents insulin spikes and reduces the risk of storing excess glucose as fat.

6. Detoxifies the body

Cardamom possesses detoxifying properties that help in removing toxins from the body. The elimination of toxins improves the overall functioning of organs involved in metabolism and weight loss, such as the liver, leading to accelerated fat burning.

7. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is often associated with weight gain. Cardamom contains powerful antioxidants that combat inflammation, protecting against weight gain caused by inflammation-related issues and promoting a healthy weight loss process.

Here are a few ways to consume cardamom for weight loss:

1. Herbal tea

Add a few crushed cardamom pods or a teaspoon of ground cardamom to boiling water and let it steep for a few minutes. Strain the tea and enjoy it as a warm beverage. This can help promote digestion and boost metabolism.

2. Smoothies

Add a pinch of ground cardamom to your favourite smoothie recipe. Cardamom has a unique flavour that pairs well with fruits like banana, mango, or pineapple. Smoothies can be a nutritious and filling option for weight loss.

3. Spice blends

Incorporate cardamom into homemade spice blends or seasonings for vegetables, lean meats, or soups. Combining it with other spices like cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, or black pepper can create a flavourful and low-calorie seasoning.

4. Baked goods

Cardamom can be used in various baked treats such as cookies, cakes, and bread. However, these items should be consumed in moderation as they tend to be calorie-dense.

It is important to note that while cardamom can be a valuable addition to a weight loss journey, it should be accompanied by a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a healthy lifestyle for optimal results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.