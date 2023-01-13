Weight Loss: These 7 Food Combinations Will Help You Lose Weight Effectively

Green tea and lemon is great combo to accelerate weight loss

It is a myth that going on a crash diet or starving yourself while denying your body vital vitamins and nutrients can magically melt fat and reduce your weight. Except during intermittent fasting, where there is a window period of fasting and feasting, starvation does not help with weight loss.

Regular exercise, a healthy diet, and the adoption of the right kind of diet will yield positive outcomes. You might try a few different dietary combinations, though, to hasten the weight loss process. Continue reading to find out which food combinations could help fasten your weight loss journey.

Here are some of the best foods combos to help you lose weight faster:

1. Apples and peanut butter

When it comes to winning food pairings that can aid in weight loss, apples and peanut butter are a perennial favourite. Both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids are present in peanut butter, which can aid with weight loss by making you feel fuller for longer. Spread your preferred peanut butter on an apple that is loaded with fibre, a nutrient that can aid in the reduction of visceral fat. Preferably, the components should only be peanuts and salt.

2. Avocados and leafy greens

Even if a green or side salad is low in calories and packed with nutrients, you could still feel hungry after eating it. Add avocado as a topping to make it full. Given that it contains a type of healthy fat I.e. monounsaturated which wards off hunger, it is probably more filling. As an added benefit, avocado aids in the body's absorption of the vegetables' antioxidants, which fight disease.

3. Eggs and bell peppers

You will quickly be able to fit into your tight pants thanks to this potent fat-frying pair. Choline, a substance that speeds up the metabolism, is found in eggs, while peppers are an excellent source of vitamin C. Getting enough of the nutrient can aid in the battle against cortisol, a hormone that promotes the buildup of belly fat. You can cut a pepper in half and empty it. Break an egg inside and bake till cooked. Season and enjoy this quick snack.

4. Banana and nut butter

Eat a carb and a protein with each meal, that is the basic idea behind carb pairing. Healthy complex carbs and lean protein sources work well together for more reasons than just post-workout muscle regeneration. Furthermore, it keeps you fuller longer. Protein and good fats both inhibit the body's digestion of sweets, preventing blood sugar spikes. Bananas provide you with carbohydrates, while peanut butter provides you with protein and fat.

5. Green tea and lemon

Tea is a miraculous beverage that has been shown to help you lose weight and burn abdominal fat. The fat-burning antioxidant ECGC is particularly abundant in green tea. Additionally, it contains a lot of catechins, another antioxidant that helps your liver convert fat into energy and can encourage the release of fat from fat cells. Green tea, which has pectin and polyphenols, which have both been shown to help individuals feel fuller and lose weight, is made better by adding a squeeze of lemon to it.

6. Dark chocolate and nuts

You can consume chocolate and yet maintain a healthy weight, but only if it's dark chocolate. Dark chocolate aids in appetite control and contains MUFAs, which are beneficial fats that aid in fat burning. Due to their high vitamin and nutrient content and ability to speed up metabolism, almonds can significantly increase weight reduction. You can switch almonds for peanuts, walnuts, and other healthy nuts.

7. Coffee and coconut oil

Bulletproof coffee, made popular by keto dieters, is coconut oil in coffee. Because coconut oil contains a substantial amount of medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), which increase energy levels and jump-start sluggish metabolisms, coconut oil not only helps control appetite but also aids in fat burning. On the other hand, caffeine speeds up your metabolism and aids in burning calories more quickly.

These food combinations will help you lose weight faster and provide you with the nutrients and energy you need.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.