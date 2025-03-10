Weight Loss Tips: 5 Ways Quality Sleep May Help You Lose Weight

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight takes a lot more than just eating right. Several factors affect weight loss, including diet, physical activity, metabolism, psychological factors, stress levels and sleep. Getting enough quality sleep is not only crucial for your overall health but also for effective weight management. Sleep affects various factors which are directly or indirectly linked to the amount of weight you'll lose. So, if you are trying hard to get your summer body ready, prioritize your sleep. If you are still wondering why, keep reading as we elaborate on the link between sleep and weight loss.

How sleep affects weight loss

1. Regulates hormones

Sleep regulates hormones such as ghrelin and leptin that control appetite. Ghrelin stimulates hunger, while leptin signals fullness. Inadequate sleep increases ghrelin levels and decreases leptin levels. This can intensify hunger and cravings.

2. Boosts metabolism

A fast metabolism means better weight loss as it helps you burn more calories. Adequate sleep supports healthy metabolism.

3. Helps you rest and recover

Proper rest and recovery are as important as exercise. Good quality and quantity of sleep allow your muscles to recover. Adequate rest helps repair muscles after exercise, reduces the risk of injury, improves performance and prevents muscle fatigue.

4. Boosts energy

Proper sleep also allows you to maintain energy levels throughout the day. When you're well-rested, you're more likely to engage in physical activity and make healthier food choices.

5. Controls stress

Quality sleep helps manage stress hormones, like cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels can not only make you consume some extra calories but also promote fat storage, particularly around the abdomen.

Sleep helps regulate appetite, boost metabolism, enhance energy levels, manage stress and support muscle recovery, all of which contribute to successful weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.