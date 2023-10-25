Weight Loss Tips: 10 Benefits Of Consuming Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which promote regular bowel movements

Oatmeal is a whole-grain cereal made from oats. It can be prepared by boiling oats in water or milk until they become soft and porridge-like. Oatmeal is commonly consumed as a breakfast food and is often flavored or topped with fruits, nuts, honey, or other ingredients.

Oatmeal can indeed facilitate weight loss due to several reasons. Firstly, it is a high-fibre food, which promotes feelings of fullness and reduces hunger cravings, ultimately contributing to lower calorie intake. Secondly, oatmeal has a lower energy density compared to other breakfast options, meaning you can consume a larger volume of it for the same caloric content. Lastly, oatmeal has been associated with improved metabolism and increased fat-burning capabilities.

Additionally, oatmeal offers numerous health benefits that can positively impact overall health. It is a good source of complex carbohydrates and provides energy with a slow release, keeping you full and energised for longer periods. The beta-glucan fibre present in oatmeal has been linked to cholesterol reduction, improved heart health, and better blood sugar control. Keep reading as we share benefits of consuming oatmeal.

10 Health benefits of consuming oatmeal:

1. High in fibre

Oatmeal is a rich source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy gut.

2. Weight management

The fibre in oatmeal helps you feel full for longer, reducing the urge to snack between meals and aiding in weight management.

3. Heart health

Oatmeal contains high levels of antioxidants and soluble fibre, which help lower cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of heart disease, and maintain healthy blood pressure.

4. Lower blood sugar levels

The soluble fibre in oatmeal slows down digestion and the absorption of carbohydrates, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent spikes.

5. Improved energy levels

Oatmeal provides a sustained release of energy due to its complex carbohydrates and the slow digestion process, preventing energy crashes.

6. Enhanced immune system

Oatmeal is packed with important nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which support a healthy immune system and protect against illness.

7. Reduced risk of chronic disease

Regular oatmeal consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of developing chronic diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and even obesity.

8. Brain health

Oats contain nutrients like vitamin E, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and folate, all of which contribute to brain health, memory, and cognitive function.

9. Healthy skin

The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in oatmeal promote healthy skin by reducing inflammation, fighting against oxidative stress, and improving overall skin appearance.

10. Improved digestion

Oatmeal contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which promote regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support a healthy digestive system.

However, it is important to note that while oatmeal can be a helpful component of a weight loss plan and provide certain health benefits, it should not be considered a sole solution for weight loss or overall health improvement. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and a holistic approach to lifestyle choices are essential for achieving long-term weight loss and optimal health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.