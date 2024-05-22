Weight Loss: Here's How Moong Beans Can Help Increase Your Daily Protein Intake

Moong beans are a part of the legume family

Do you want to increase your daily protein intake? Protein is an essential macronutrient that your body needs for various purposes. It is also known as the building block of the human body. Protein helps in building muscles and also aids in weight loss. Protein-rich foods keep you full for longer and promote satiety, making you consume fewer calories and contributing to weight loss. Protein is also good for your bones, provides strength, boosts metabolism, reduces cravings, controls blood pressure and much more. However, many find it difficult to find natural protein sources, especially vegans and vegetarians and often rely on protein powders. To help you boost your protein intake, let's share one lesser-known vegan protein source.

Boost your protein intake with these beans

You can simply increase your protein intake by adding moong beans to your diet.

Moong dal is commonly used in India. From namkeens to pakoras, mung dal is used to prepare several food items.

Moong beans are a part of the legume family. Not just protein, mung dal can offer you essential nutrients including fibre, iron, folate, magnesium, zinc, potassium, vitamin B1, manganese and B vitamins.

A cup of boiled moong beans contains around 14.2 grams of protein. High protein and fibre content in mung beans can help with weight loss by promoting fullness.

How to add moong to your diet

You can easily add soaked or boiled moong beans to your diet. Here are some different ways you must try:

Sprouted moong salad

Moong dal cheela

Moong dal stuffed paratha

Moong dal curry

Moong dal tikki with paneer stuffing

Other health benefits of moong dal

Moong beans contain essential antioxidants which can help fight against free radicals

Moong can also help reduce bad cholesterol levels and promote heart health

Potassium, magnesium and fibre can help control blood pressure

Fibre in moong can help aid in digestion

Moong dal can also help lower blood sugar levels

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.