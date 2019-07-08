Weight Loss: Here's How Fennel Seeds Can Help You Lose Weight

Weight loss: Fennel seeds are great for giving a boost to your digestion

Highlights Fennel seeds can be a great mouth freshener You can chew them after every meal for better digestion They can be included in your weight loss diet as well

If you are under the habit to chew fennel seeds after a meal, then you're surely going to love this. Not only can it help you lose weight, it can also help in giving a boost to your digestion. A healthy digestive system is the key to a healthy metabolism, which can speed up your weight loss process. Also known as saunf, fennel seeds can make for a great mouth freshener and add a nice and pleasant flavour to masala chai, curries and even rice dishes. In this article, we are going to talk about weight loss benefits of saunf. Keep reading to known them.

Weight loss and other health benefits of fennel seeds

Delhi-based nutritionist Tapasya Mundhra says, "Fennel seeds are good for digestion and this improves your metabolic rate. Everything depends on your digestion ultimately. When your metabolic rate improves, there is no leftover food in your stomach. This is good for your gastrointestinal system as it reduces common digestion problems like gas, acidity, stomach cramps, etc."

Fennel seeds can reduce gas and other gastrointestinal problems

She says that anyone facing stomach related issues must definitely include fennel seeds in their diet. Ask her about how fennel seeds can help in weight loss and she stresses that fennel seeds alone are not going to aid weight loss. It is a couple of lifestyle choices combined that help you lose weight effectively. This includes an overall healthy diet including a diverse mix of nutrients like proteins, healthy carbs and fats, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids to name a few. Also, regular exercise is important if you are on a weight loss regime. Make sure that your routine includes both strength training and cardio.

Fennel seeds can help you lose weight when combined with a healthy lifestyle

Agrees Tapasya, who says that fennel seeds can be effective only when combined with a healthy lifestyle. She says that you can chew them as a mouth freshener or can even infuse them in masala chai or fennel tea. Fennel seeds can also be added to tadkas of various dishes that you prepare at home, including both dal and sabzi. "Just the way you add jeera, you can also add fennel seeds to your vegetables," recommends Tapasya.

Fennel seeds are a rich source of fibre, antioxidants and minerals that can help in burning fat and supporting good health. Time to get fennels seeds back in your kitchen closets, isn't it?

(Tapasya Mundhra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

