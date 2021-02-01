Weight Loss: These Baked Sweet Potato Chips From Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Are A Must Try! Watch Video

Sastisfy your guilty pleasures with these sweet potato chips that are also weight loss-friendly

Sweet potatoes are one of the healthiest tubers. While celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends to have tubers like sweet potato, arbi, jimikand regularly, Pooja Makhija, another celeb nutritionist, recommends having sweet potato chips as a healthy snacking option. Now chips and crispies are foods that we all like to munch on. They are delicious and also make for easy-to-it snacks that you can have without even having to leave your desk or work. You can have them on-the-go, anytime, anywhere.

Healthy sweet potato chips you can make home

Crispies and munchies like chips may be fun and easy to have. But if you have the packaged or canned chips, which are loaded with salt, added flavour and spices, then you may be doing more harm than good to your health. This stands true for all crispies which claim to be low fat, low calorie or even baked.

In such a scenario, it makes sense to make healthy alternatives to deep-fried salty chips at home. Making your own chips at home gives you the authority to monitor ingredients and the quantity in which you add them.

Speaking of the healthy sweet potato chips which Makhija loves, you need approximately three sweet potatoes. To make them, you can peel out the not-so-clean parts of the sweet potato. Slice them thinly or as thin as you like to have chips.

Now, pre-heat oven or air fryer for 10-12 minutes, at 200 degrees. Sprinkle zaatar, paprika powder, salt and peppet (to taste) and avocado or olive oil. Mix all the ingredients well so that the oil and spices are well-mixed.

Cook them in the air fryer or oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Flip them after 7-8 minutes. Your own homemade chips are ready!

You can prepare the chips in preferably large quantities (enough for a week) and store them in airtight jar. Have them with a homemade curd and garlic dip, hummus or salsa, and enjoy them guilt-free.

There's no better way of satisfy your guilty pleasures in a healthier manner! Watch the video below to know more.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.