Wear Loose Underwear To Improve Your Sperm Production: Study

Wear loose underwear in order to improve your sperm count

Highlights Men who wore airy boxers had 25% more sperm per millilitre Other lifestyle activities of these men were considered for the study The study does not prove connection between tight underwear and sperm

Did you know? The kind of underwear you wear can affect your sperm quality. According to a study, men who prefer waring airy boxer shorts make much more sperm than who wear tight or restrictive boxers. This is because airy boxers can keep your testicles cool. The study, conducted by scientists at Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, was done on 656 men. Men who wore airy boxers had 25% more sperm per millilitre and ejaculated 17% sperm in each ejaculation, as compared to men who wore briefs, smaller pants or tighter underwear.

Also read: 7 Facts You Didn't Know About Sperms

As part of the study, the men in couples who were seeking fertility treatments were quizzed about their underwear choices and which underwear do they usually prefer. 345 men said that they liked boxer shorts, while 311 said that they wore tight underwear.

Wearing tight underwear can lower sperm count in men

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Fertility Options For Men With Low Sperm Count

Other lifestyle activities of these men were also seen. For instance, their body mass index, whether they are smokers or not, how much time do they spend in sitting down on a daily basis, or if they enjoyed hot baths or not. Consistent difference was found in the semen samples of these men. Also, it has to be seen that none of these men had clinically low sperm counts. Thus, it can be inferred that wearing loser boxers can be helpful in improving sperm count, but the tighter ones will not make you infertile either.

Factors like BMI and smoking were taken into consideration for determining sperm count

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Top 7 Superfoods To Boost Sperm Count Naturally

Advertisement

The study strongly also does not prove that there is any connection between tight boxers or underwear and low sperm count. Participating men were all seeking fertility treatment. It has to be thus noted that the findings might be different if other men had been involved in the test.

In order to improve your sperm production, you can try wearing loser underwear for improving your sperm production. It is research-backed now!