Robert Irwin Stuns In Bold Underwear Campaign, Poses With Venomous Snakes And Lizards

Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, has embraced a new and daring opportunity by participating in an underwear campaign for Australian brand Bonds. The campaign, which marks Bonds' US launch, features Irwin posing with venomous snakes, spiders, and lizards. The campaign's provocative nature has attracted significant attention, but Irwin, known for his conservation work and TV appearances, was eager to take on the challenge.

In an exclusive interview with People, Irwin explained that his decision to participate was immediate and driven by his passion for taking on new experiences.

"It was a pretty immediate yes," the 21-year-old conservationist and TV personality says with a laugh.

"I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon," he adds. "Also, I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing."

To prepare for the campaign, Irwin focused on getting into top physical shape. While continuing his daily duties at Australia Zoo, he also added extra workouts to his routine, cut back on carbs, and participated in activities like hill sprints. His family, including his brother-in-law Chandler, a professional athlete, and his mother, a former bodybuilder, provided encouragement and guidance throughout his fitness journey.

The former zookeeper says he also had no qualms about posing with snakes, lizards, and spiders (most of which were venomous!) for the "Made for Down Under" campaign.

"I mean, I've spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals. And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I'm surrounded by spiders and snakes, except [this time] I'm in my undies. That's the only difference."