High Levels Of Salt In Delhi Groundwater: 4 Ways Water Pollution Impacts Your Health

When it comes to Delhi-NCR, it's not just the air that's polluted: untreated sewage, industrial waste, and poor wastewater treatment are all contaminating our water supply. As a result, cases of water-borne diseases like killer bacterial infections, cholera, and long-term damage to the skin and other serious health conditions are on the rise. The situation has become more alarming after recent reports of heavy salt in NCR's groundwater and severe faecal contamination in Delhi's water supply lines surfaced. Delhi's public health officials are warning that we could be heading toward a major public health crisis.

The overburdened healthcare infrastructure is facing a growing caseload of health conditions related to not only air pollution, but also water pollution and contamination. As recent reports of lapses in granting housing permits, as inadequate sewage treatment plants haven't been developed or are not functioning, causing leakage of untreated sewage water into the water supply. Let's break down the most dangerous diseases that could be hiding in your water supply.

Current Reports On Delhi-NCR's Water-Borne Health Crisis

Recent surveys of the Central Ground Water Authority show that in Delhi, over 25% of groundwater samples exceed safe salinity levels (electrical conductivity over 3,000 uS/cm), placing parts of the city among the most saline in India. High salt-content water increases sodium intake, elevates blood pressure, strains kidneys and can contribute to chronic kidney disease and kidney stones.

Simultaneously, several reports reveal faecal bacterial contamination in Delhi water supplies and rain-water harvesting pits, such as a finding of faecal coliform in 115 out of 176 sampled RWH pits in Dwarka. Such contamination heightens risks of gastrointestinal illnesses, infections, hepatitis A/E and other waterborne diseases.

Together, these trends pose dual threats to public health in Delhi NCR underlining urgent need for safe water interventions:

Chronic illness from drinking high-salt water.

Acute infection risk from fecal contamination

4 Major Health Conditions Spiking In Delhi-NCR Due To Water Crisis

The water-borne diseases that are spiking in the Delhi-NCR region can range from killer bacterial infections to a growing crisis with cholera cases. But, to understand these serious health conditions caused due to water pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, it's important to comprehend how these diseases can spread and endanger your health, along with your family's.

Killer Bacterial Infections

This kind of infection occurs when toxins build up in the body due to the presence of bacteria. The strains of bacteria that can cause an issue in body functioning are E. coli (Faecal Coliform), which was found in alarming numbers in the groundwater analysis in Delhi-NCR's water supply. Recent reports by the Central Pollution Control Board confirm the presence of massive E. coli and faecal coliform contamination. The most alarming aspect is that sometimes it exceeds safe limits by millions. This is a direct result of untreated sewage infiltrating old water pipes in the Delhi-NCR region.

Cholera

The bacterial strain by the name of Vibrio cholerae causes an acute, life-threatening diarrhoeal illness, which is known as cholera. The most alarming aspect of contracting this disease is that it can cause severe dehydration and circulatory system collapse, leading to death. The possibility of death can occur if the condition is left untreated. Cholera is a common water-borne disease in the Delhi-NCR region, with recorded cases standing at 240 cases in the Delhi region alone in 2025. When we talk about Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, the situation of open drains and their impact on public health is the main issue.

Typhoid Fever (Enteric Fever)

This health condition is caused by Salmonella typhi, which can be present in contaminated water. The disease manifests as symptoms like high fever, body pain, and, in severe cases, intestinal complications. This health condition can also be developed if the water quality in Delhi-NCR is poor and there is a lack of proper filtration and periodic cleaning of the systems that store water for drinking.

Long-Term Skin and Health Damage

The prevalence of contaminated water in the Delhi-NCR region can lead to various skin issues. As the heavy metal contamination and other pollutants in groundwater and the water supply pipes are posing significant health risks to the community and individual health. The way this works is that the skin can absorb chemicals from contaminated water, making skin exposure a significant route of contact alongside ingestion. As water is used for brushing, bathing, washing, and consumption, the risk of exposure multiples and results in the rise in skin issues caused due to untreated groundwater and water supply that is flouting norms, regulations, and there are lapses in the implementation of proper sanitation facilities on the ground.

The following metals can cause skin issues and long-term health damage, if you are using contaminated water that contains the following:

Hexavalent Chromium : This heavy metal in the urban water supply system in the groundwater testing samples in Delhi-NCR was found to cause skin abnormalities.

: This heavy metal in the urban water supply system in the groundwater testing samples in Delhi-NCR was found to cause skin abnormalities. Other Metals: Analysis of groundwater samples in Delhi-NCR revealed that nickel (Ni) and lead (Pb) exceeded the World Health Organization's permissible limits, and aluminium (Al), manganese (Mn), Ni, Pb, and iron (Fe) exceeded the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) acceptable limits in some samples that were tested.

Your Defence Plan To Combat Water Pollution In Delhi-NCR:

Boil Your Water (Your Safest Bet) : Always boil water vigorously for at least 1 minute, especially if you notice a foul smell or discoloration.

Check Your Purifier Filters : Ensure your water filters for drinking water are properly maintained and capable of handling bacterial and chemical loads. Periodic cleaning of water filters in the bathrooms and water filters in dishwashers and washing machines to filter out the hard water.

: Ensure your water filters for drinking water are properly maintained and capable of handling bacterial and chemical loads. Periodic cleaning of water filters in the bathrooms and water filters in dishwashers and washing machines to filter out the hard water. Watch for Symptoms: Seek immediate medical attention for high fever, persistent diarrhoea, vomiting, or signs of jaundice. Do not self-medicate.

The safest way to combat the serious health conditions caused because of contaminated water diseases in the Delhi-NCR region is to get regular check-ups. And systemic change in the way drinking water, wastewater water and sewage are handled and managed in the urban infrastructure system.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

