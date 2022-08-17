Water-Borne Diseases In Monsoons: Things To Keep In Mind

Only drink fresh, filtered and boiled water

What are water-borne diseases?

As the name suggests, water-borne diseases are diseases that are contracted through dirty water bodies. Water-borne bodies are contracted through various kinds of organisms and may last a few days or weeks.

Are we prone to water-borne diseases in monsoon?

Yes, as the availability of unfit and unhygienic water is higher during monsoons, it makes it even more unsafe. Stagnant dirty water is ideal for many organisms to breed in. These organisms later cause water-borne diseases.

As we are even more exposed to water and humidity during monsoons, the probability of us contracting a water-borne disease is much higher than any other time of the year.

What are some common water-borne diseases in monsoon?

One may be prone to various diseases in monsoon and all year round. Let's discuss the most common water-borne diseases we may be prone to in summer.

Typhoid

Typhoid is one of the most common monsoon diseases in India. One might contract typhoid by consuming contaminated food or unfit water.

Cholera

Cholera is another very common water-borne disease common in monsoon. Cholera may result in diarrhoea, dehydration, and various other symptoms. Drinking enough clean water and strong food in the fridge can help you avoid cholera.

Hepatitis-A

Hepatitis-A is a water-borne disease that attacks the health of our liver. It may be contracted from dirty water or someone who is also suffering from hepatitis-A. It may also cause jaundice, vomiting, fever, and so on.

How can we prevent these diseases in monsoon?

1. Frequently wash your hands

Rinsing your hands several times a day will help get rid of several organisms that could be the source of these ailments. Additionally, you must always wash your hands before touching your face or eating.

2. Keep away from standing water

Cavities and bodies of water eeping unclean, stagnant water might make you more likely to contract a water- or mosquito-borne illness. Be cautious to avoid any and all areas with stagnant water.

3. Properly cover your body.

Avoiding contact with disease-carrying mosquitoes can be eased by covering your body with tangible objects, such as clothing. These mosquitoes can bite us on our legs and feet because many of them can't fly very high. We recommend that you dress in full-length clothing, shoes, and socks.

4. Keep surroundings tidy

Maintaining clean and sanitised surroundings can significantly reduce your risk of contracting these infections.

5. Only consume filtered water.

During the monsoon, be cautious and only consume filtered and boiled water. Drinking water from unreliable waterbodies and unclean sources should be avoided at all costs.

6. Prepare meals thoroughly

Additionally, pathogenic germs may be transmitted through our meals. Cook your meat and veggies to the proper cooking time to keep yourself safe.

7. Make use of insect repellents

One of the best methods to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses in the summer is to use insect repellents. You are urged to use them once each day and to respond when walking outside.

8. Keep food in cool environments

Consuming spoiled food has the potential to spread several illnesses, including typhoid. The freshness and safety of your leftovers may be maintained by storing them in the refrigerator.

9. Steer clear of spicy food

Our digestive systems may have a tougher time processing spicy meals. Without our knowledge, our digestive tract may be damaged, making it difficult to properly digest spicy food. This might further diminish the impact you have.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.