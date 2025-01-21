Watch Out For These Protein Deficiency Signs

Protein deficiency can occur, especially in individuals with inadequate dietary intake, poor absorption due to medical conditions, or increased protein needs, such as during illness or pregnancy. Protein is vital for tissue repair, muscle maintenance, enzyme production, and immune function. A deficiency can lead to muscle loss, weakened immunity, and delayed recovery from injuries. Over time, this can severely impact overall health. Signs of protein deficiency often appear as physical and systemic issues, signalling the body's inability to perform essential functions optimally. Read on as we share some common signs that might indicate a protein deficiency.

Signs of a protein deficiency you must look out for

1. Muscle weakness and loss

Protein is essential for building and repairing muscles. A deficiency can lead to muscle wasting causing weakness, reduced strength, and a leaner body mass. This is particularly noticeable in older adults or during prolonged illness. Including lean meats, legumes, and dairy can help restore muscle health.

2. Hair thinning and loss

Hair is made primarily of keratin, a protein. Inadequate protein intake can weaken hair follicles, leading to thinning, brittleness, or excessive hair fall. Consuming eggs, fish, and nuts can promote healthy hair growth and repair.

3. Skin and nail problems

Protein deficiency can cause dry, flaky skin and brittle nails due to insufficient keratin and collagen production. This can result in slow wound healing and increased susceptibility to skin infections. A protein-rich diet with foods like poultry, tofu, and leafy greens can help improve skin and nail health.

4. Swelling in the body

Low protein levels can disrupt the body's fluid balance, leading to swelling in the legs, feet, or hands. This occurs because proteins like albumin regulate osmotic pressure in blood vessels. Adding fish, dairy, and legumes to the diet can help restore this balance.

5. Weakened immune system

Proteins are critical for producing antibodies and immune cells. A deficiency can impair the body's ability to fight infections, leading to frequent illnesses. Foods like lentils, yogurt, and almonds can support immune health.

6. Fatigue and lack of energy

Protein plays a key role in energy production and maintaining blood sugar levels. A deficiency can lead to constant tiredness, low energy, and decreased stamina. Consuming protein-rich snacks like Greek yogurt or boiled eggs can help sustain energy levels.

7. Cravings and increased appetite

Insufficient protein can lead to unbalanced blood sugar levels, causing cravings, especially for sugary or high-carb foods. This can result in overeating and weight gain. Including protein in every meal can stabilise hunger and reduce cravings.

8. Mood changes and irritability

Protein is essential for producing neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. A deficiency can lead to mood swings, depression, or irritability due to disrupted brain function. Adding foods like salmon, beans, and seeds can support mental well-being.

9. Slow recovery from injuries

Protein is vital for tissue repair and regeneration. A lack of it can delay the healing of cuts, bruises, or injuries. Incorporating protein-rich foods like cottage cheese, quinoa, and nuts can promote faster recovery.

10. Stunted growth

Protein deficiency in children can impair physical and cognitive development, resulting in stunted growth or delayed milestones. This is because protein supports the growth of tissues and organs. Ensuring a balanced diet with milk, eggs, and beans can prevent such issues.

Addressing protein deficiency early through a balanced diet ensures proper bodily function, boosts immunity, and prevents long-term complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.