Watch Out For These Health Issues As The Days Get Colder

You are more susceptible to certain health issues as winter approaches. The colder, drier weather weakens our immune system and makes respiratory conditions more common, as viruses thrive in cold, dry environments. Additionally, shorter daylight hours reduce sun exposure, potentially leading to lower vitamin D levels, which can weaken immune defences. People are also more likely to stay indoors in closed spaces, where germs spread easily. These factors, combined with changes in lifestyle and diet, increase the risk of conditions like the flu, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), joint pain, and other health concerns associated with colder temperatures and reduced daylight. Read on as we discuss in detail some common health issues that may be caused by the weather getting colder.

10 Health issues to watch out for as the winter approaches

1. Colds and flu

Viruses causing colds and the flu thrive in colder, drier air, making respiratory infections more common. The immune system may also be weakened due to less sunlight exposure, increasing susceptibility. Getting a flu shot, washing hands, and staying warm can help.

2. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

As daylight decreases, many experience SAD, a type of depression linked to reduced sunlight, which affects serotonin levels and disrupts circadian rhythms. Light therapy and vitamin D supplements can help alleviate symptoms.

3. Asthma and allergies

Cold air can trigger asthma and aggravate respiratory allergies due to dry, chilly conditions. Using humidifiers and covering the mouth and nose with a scarf when outdoors can help ease breathing.

4. Joint pain and arthritis

Cold temperatures cause muscles to contract, which can put extra pressure on joints, worsening arthritis pain. Keeping joints warm, exercising, and managing inflammation through diet can help reduce discomfort.

5. Dry skin and eczema

Cold, dry air draws moisture from the skin, often leading to dryness, itching, and eczema flare-ups. Applying thicker moisturisers, using humidifiers indoors, and staying hydrated can help retain skin moisture.

6. Heart issues

Cold temperatures can constrict blood vessels, raising blood pressure and making the heart work harder. This increases the risk of heart attacks, especially in those with pre-existing heart conditions. Dressing warmly and avoiding sudden exertion in the cold are advisable.

7. Respiratory infections

Winter is peak season for respiratory infections like bronchitis and pneumonia. Cold weather weakens respiratory defences, allowing infections to take hold. Staying warm, avoiding crowded places, and washing hands regularly can help prevent infections.

8. Weight gain

Winter comfort foods, combined with reduced outdoor activity, often lead to weight gain. People tend to crave carbohydrate-rich foods in the colder months, which can result in increased calorie intake. Planning healthy meals and staying active can prevent excess weight gain.

9. Vitamin D deficiency

Reduced sun exposure during winter can lead to vitamin D deficiency, affecting immune health and bone density. Taking vitamin D supplements or incorporating fortified foods into the diet can help maintain adequate levels.

10. Cold-related injuries

Icy surfaces increase the risk of falls and injuries, particularly among older adults. Slippery conditions can cause fractures and sprains. Wearing appropriate footwear and being cautious on icy surfaces can reduce the risk of winter-related accidents.

Understanding how the weather can affect your health and cause health issues, you can prevent some of these issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.