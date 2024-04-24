Watch Out For The Common Side Effects Of These Popular Supplements

Probiotics can cause bloating, gas, and mild gastrointestinal discomfort in some individuals

Supplements are products that contain one or more dietary ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, or other substances, intended to supplement the diet. They come in various forms, including pills, capsules, powders, liquids, and gummies. People often take supplements to fill nutrient gaps in their diet, support overall health, or address specific health concerns. Read on as we share a list of side effects that might be caused by consuming supplements.

Here are some common side effects of popularly consumed supplements:

1. Vitamin D

Excessive vitamin D intake can lead to nausea, vomiting, weakness, and confusion. If you experience symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or weakness after taking vitamin D supplements, it might indicate an overdose. Stop taking vitamin D supplements immediately and consult a healthcare professional. They can advise on proper dosage or whether you need to stop supplementation altogether.

2. Iron

Iron supplements can cause constipation, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. If you notice digestive discomfort or constipation after taking iron supplements, it could be a sign of intolerance or overdose. Lower the dosage or switch to a different form of iron supplement. Increasing fibre intake and staying hydrated can also help alleviate constipation.

3. Calcium

Excessive calcium intake can lead to constipation, kidney stones, and interference with the absorption of other minerals like iron and zinc. If you develop kidney stones or experience persistent constipation after starting calcium supplementation, it might be due to excess calcium intake. Consult a healthcare professional to adjust your calcium intake or switch to a different form of supplementation. Increasing fluid intake and maintaining a balanced diet can help prevent constipation and kidney stone formation.

4. Fish oil (Omega-3 fatty acids)

Fish oil supplements can cause gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, diarrhoea, and fishy aftertaste. If you experience gastrointestinal discomfort or notice a persistent fishy taste after taking fish oil supplements, it could be a side effect. Try taking fish oil supplements with meals to reduce gastrointestinal irritation. If the symptoms persist, consider switching to a different brand or form of omega-3 supplementation.

5. Probiotics

Probiotics can cause bloating, gas, and mild gastrointestinal discomfort in some individuals, especially when starting supplementation. If you experience increased bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort after starting probiotic supplements, it could be a sign of microbial imbalance or intolerance. Start with a lower dosage of probiotics and gradually increase it over time to allow your gut to adjust. If the symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

It is also important to note, consuming excessive amounts of certain vitamins or minerals through supplements can lead to toxicity and adverse effects. For example, high doses of vitamin D can cause nausea, vomiting, weakness, and even organ damage.

Some supplements can interact with medications or other supplements, potentially reducing their effectiveness or causing adverse reactions. Some supplements can also contain allergens or ingredients that can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Always remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions or are taking medications, to avoid potential interactions and adverse effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.